5 storylines 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt could have on WWE RAW: Huge WrestleMania rematch, New addition to Wyatt's group

The 2020 WWE Draft brought about a massive shift in the landscape of WWE, with a lot of the roster moving brands. RAW and SmackDown will look pretty different from what they were in recent months, owing to some major Superstars switching brands. The biggest mover is possibly 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, who was drafted to RAW.

The former Universal Champion was the very first pick on Night Two of the WWE Draft, moving over to the Red brand after a year on Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The Fiend has taken part in some interesting storylines, some better than others. He is also in the middle of a budding partnership with Alexa Bliss.

The Goddess also moved from SmackDown to RAW during the WWE Draft, as we find out more about her dynamic with The Fiend. Wyatt could engage in some fascinating stories on RAW, with Bliss by his side. There are quite a few Superstars who could get involved with the pair, either in a partnership or in a feud.

Here are five storylines 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt could have on RAW, following the WWE Draft.

#5 The Fiend welcomes Braun Strowman back into his 'Family'

The extremely long and layered feud between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt came to an abrupt end because of the returning Roman Reigns, who won the Universal Championship in a triple threat against both Superstars. However, there seems to be some unfinished business between the former Wyatt Family stable-mates.

Their last action together was a superplex from The Fiend to Strowman, which caused the ring to collapse. And with his partnership with Alexa Bliss underway, the two could attempt to make the Monster Among Men join them. Wyatt has tried doing so during their feud but to no avail.

Advertisement

That could change soon though, especially since Strowman has now encountered The Fiend. Bliss was mesmerized by his monstrous presence and she is a master manipulator, capable of turning Strowman's head despite him not caring for her in the lead up to SummerSlam.

Braun Strowman needed to move to RAW, having done everything possible on SmackDown. One of the most exciting directions his character could take is a reunion with Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss. The three of them could be unstoppable as a team.