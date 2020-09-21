WWE pay-per-views are coming thick and fast, as the company is set to host another pay-per-view, Clash of Champions, later this month. This will be the third pay-per-view in a month for WWE, following SummerSlam and Payback pay-per-views in August.

Clash of Champions will see a few mouth-watering clashes with several titles on the line at the Amway Center on September 27, 2020. The WWE and Universal Championships, RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, Women's Tag Team Championship, as well as the Intercontinetal Championship will be on the line at Clash of Champions.

WWE could pull off a few swerves and maybe add a few surprises at the show, perhaps with the return of a few Superstars. Let's take a look at 5 Superstars who could return at WWE Clash of Champions 2020:

#5 Kofi Kingston to return at WWE Clash of Champions

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has been out of action since for two months now, suffering an injury in his tag team match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. On the SmackDown after Extreme Rules, Kingston told Big E that he was going to take a break away from WWE and heal from his injuries.

In a recent interview, Kingston revealed that he has been able to "recoup" and "recover" during his time away from WWE:

"I've been able to just recoup at home here, and just recover. So I'm feeling pretty good. And you know the glass half full, is that I've been able to spend an amazing amount of time at home with my family and my kids. I'm just trying to cherish this time while I can," Kingston said. "I've been on the road for ten years consistently and I've never spent this much time at home."

Big E isn't booked for Clash of Champions as of now, but if he is in a singles match, Kingston could maybe come to the aid or stand in Big E's corner in the match.