5 Superstars who could return at WWE TLC 2020

We are a little over a week away from the last WWE pay-per-view of the year as TLC 2020: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs is set to take place on December 20th, later this month. The show named after three of the most popular weapons in professional wrestling, WWE TLC is sure to have several gimmick matches.

As of the writing of this article, a total of six matches have been announced for WWE TLC 2020, including two TLC matches for the Universal and WWE Championship. With this being the last major show of 2020, WWE would want to end the year on a high note and hence fans might be in for surprises in the form of some huge returns.

Let's take a look at five Superstars who could return at WWE TLC 2020. Be sure to comment down and let us know which of them would you love to see back the most?

#5 Edge

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been out of action ever since losing to Randy Orton at Backlash in what was dubbed as 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'. It was revealed that Edge tore his triceps during the match and has been on the sidelines recovering.

One of the most anticipated matches at WWE TLC 2020 is the clash between Randy Orton and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. One of the potential finishes for the match could see Edge return to cost Randy Orton his match at WWE TLC 2020. This could protect Orton, who should ideally be the one to take the pin at the pay-per-view and put over The Fiend.

Edge & Orton

Will never forget the RKO to Beth Phoenix🔥

But how Roman & Jey isn't there?! pic.twitter.com/dSjXmBg4wL — Shay #TeamBlue (@dwrestling71) December 10, 2020

There is definitely a third match coming in the rivalry between Edge and Randy Orton, which is rumored to take place at WrestleMania 37. If Orton was still the WWE Champion, it would have made sense for Edge to enter the Royal Rumble. Edge vs. Orton was arguably one of the best rivalries of 2020 and it would be interesting to see how WWE books the two heading into the WrestleMania season.