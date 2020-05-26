5 Superstars Vince McMahon sees as the future of WWE 

The Boss, Vince McMahon!

Vince McMahon has been a pioneer for the industry of pro wrestling. It was his vision that made WWE a global phenomenon and the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. While there have been numerous discussions among the WWE Universe on the Chairman of WWE losing his golden touch in recent years, but the fact remains that he still is the one who runs the company and calls the shots.

Throughout history, we've seen many Superstars impress Vince McMahon and reach the top of the company - headlining PPVs, WrestleManias, and becoming mainstream celebrities. It goes without saying that if the Boss sees something in you, the chances of you getting a push as a main event star increase substantially.

In the current WWE roster as well, there are a few Superstars who Vince McMahon sees as the future of the company. Let's take a look at five of them in this article. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on these Superstars and whether you think they are indeed the future of WWE.

#5 Keith Lee

The Grind continues my friends. It is my hope that your week has started quite well. pic.twitter.com/KiQ3OUWmqh — Empathetic Lee (@RealKeithLee) May 18, 2020

Keith Lee has been one of the standout NXT Superstars in the last one year or so. Having signed with the company in 2018, the Limitless One is the current NXT North American Champion. As part of NXT's Survivor Series men's team in 2019, Keith Lee had a great showing on the PPV, pinning the likes of Seth Rollins and almost winning it all for his team.

He later made an appearance at the 2020 Royal Rumble and went head to head with Brock Lesnar. While the Beast Incarnate managed to topple him over the top rope, a future rivalry between Keith Lee and Lesnar would be amazing.

There have been reports of Vince McMahon being high on Keith Lee and if his past two main roster appearances are anything to go by, Vince might have found a future World Champion.