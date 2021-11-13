5 superstars whose partners might join them in WWE

A few WWE Superstars' real-life partners might soon join them in Vince McMahon's company.

There are currently several couples in the WWE locker room, such as Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins and Bianca Belair & Montez Ford. Other superstars and their partners might also join this list of WWE couples soon.

A few of them have expressed their desire to become WWE Superstars and admitted they would welcome any opportunity to join the company.

Other WWE Superstars' partners used to work in Vince McMahon's company but left months ago. Although they currently compete in other promotions, they could make their WWE return in the future and join their significant others.

Here are five superstars whose partners could join them in WWE.

#5. WWE Superstar Dana Brooke – Ulysses Diaz

Dana Brooke joined WWE in 2013 and has proved year after another that she is full of fighting spirit. Despite not winning any titles so far, the 32-year-old has shown much improvement in her wrestling skills. One of those who has helped her step up her game in the squared circle is her fiancé, Ulysses Diaz.

Diaz is a professional boxer, MMA fighter, and bare-knuckle fighter. He recorded the fastest knockout in Bare Knuckle Fighting history in November 2020 after defeating Donelei Benedetto in less than three seconds.

Although the 40-year-old has never competed in a wrestling ring, he has taught his fiancée a few moves, which have helped Brooke in her WWE career. Now, he desires to join her in Vince McMahon's company.

"Being in the WWE would be a dream come true. As a kid everybody grows up watching that, you know? I would love some little Monster Maniacs," Diaz recently told Fightful.

Brooke also made it clear that she would like her fiancé to join her in WWE. She even suggested they could team up together in mixed tag team action.

"I would absolutely love that. Every day he trains. I see him fighting. I know what he’s capable of. Definitely, [I see him in] WWE in the near future. I foresee it at least. He’s done every combat sport there is besides WWE. So, I feel as though that’s the last step and then once he’s in there he’s gonna be set. Maybe he’d like some mixed match tag efforts. Then I’ll be in his corner and he can be in mine," she told Fightful.

Brooke is currently active on WWE RAW. Nonetheless, she has not competed in over a month. She lost her last match against Shayna Baszler on the October 11 episode.

