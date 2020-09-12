5 Superstars who could win NXT UK Heritage Cup

NXT UK returns next Thursday, September 17th. On this week's hype show, WWE announced that the introduction of the NXT UK Heritage Cup with the winner being decided in an eight-man tournament. The tournament will be contested under British Rounds rules, which are the following:

Matches are set to consist of six three-minute rounds.

Matches are set to be contested on best 2-out-of-3 falls.

Falls can be pinfall, submission, and count-out.

After a fall, the round ends immediately.

When a wrestler gets two falls, the match ends.

If there is a DQ or a KO, the match ends immediately without the need for any more falls or rounds.

In case six rounds are completed, the star who has more falls wins the match.

There are 20-second breaks between each round.

With these very unique rules, this tournament will be very interesting to watch unfold. After the winner is decided, the NXT UK Heritage Cup will be defended as a championship afterwards.

In the coming weeks, eight Superstars will compete in a tournament contested under British Rounds rules to be crowned the first-ever holder of the #NXTUK Heritage Cup! https://t.co/Iyxv7YLVAK — NXT UK (@NXTUK) September 10, 2020

Seven of the eight competitors for the NXT UK Heritage Cup tournament have been announced. A diverse group of the best upper to mid-card stars of the brand will fight it out to determine the first champion. In this article, we will discuss the five Superstars who could win the NXT UK Heritage Cup. We will only be choosing from the names that are known so far with the wildcard entry yet to be announced.

#5 A-Kid could win NXT UK Heritage Cup

A-Kid, the newest Superstar to the brand, will be a part of the NXT UK Heritage Cup. The first Spaniard and youngest wrestler to compete in a Wrestling Observer Newsletter rated five-star match has made quite the impression since his debut to NXT UK late last year. His win over Kassius Ohno in his NXT UK debut put everyone on notice and showed that big things are yet to come for him.

NXT UK could show their devotion to the future of the brand with a win for A-Kid in this tournament. At just 24 years old, A-Kid has so much potential and could put on some really good matches over the next few weeks. The unique rules may also play into his diverse arsenal. Becoming the first NXT UK Heritage Cup champion will be the ideal feather in his cap to truly establish him on the brand.