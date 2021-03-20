5 Surprises that could happen at WWE Fastlane: Massive heel turn, Former WWE Champion returns

The final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 37, WWE Fastlane is set to take place this Sunday on March 21, 2021. Taking place just three weeks before The Show of Shows, WWE Fastlane might shake things up on the Road to WrestleMania 37.

As of the writing on this article, a total of seven matches have been confirmed for the pay-per-view, including four championship matches. WWE also announced Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon to take place at WWE Fastlane, but there are speculations that it has been pulled off the card as the company doesn't have it on its official preview on its website.

The Road to WrestleMania 37 hasn't been very exciting but all that could change this Sunday. Let's take a look at five massive surprises that could take place at WWE Fastlane 2021. Comment down and let us know your predictions and theories for the pay-per-view.

#5 Mustafa Ali rage quits RETRIBUTION at WWE Fastlane 2021

A last-minute addition to the match card of WWE Fastlane 2021, it has been announced that the United States Champion Riddle will be defending his title against the leader of RETRIBUTION Mustafa Ali this Sunday. This past week on Monday Night RAW, the two collided for the title, but Ali lost the match after an unintentional distraction by T-BAR.

For the last several weeks, the tensions between the members of RETRIBUTION and their leader Mustafa Ali have been very clear. It is unfortunate that the faction hasn't really lived up to its potential and all signs point towards it breaking up soon.

At WWE Fastlane 2021, we might see Ali lose another opportunity to capture the United States Championship due to yet another distraction from a member of RETRIBUTION. Frustrated by this, Ali might rage quit the faction this Sunday. This could either lead to the faction breaking up or someone else stepping up as their new leader.

