5 surprising moments from WWE Royal Rumble 2021

WWE Royal Rumble was a wonderful pay-per-view to begin the wrestling year. The show was filled with some great matches, truly fun Royal Rumble matches, and some very surprising Rumble winners. WWE is off to a great start to 2021. Here is hoping that WWE can continue this momentum into WrestleMania season. It is the road to Tampa, part two.

As we are still trying to figure out why Randy Orton failed to win the Royal Rumble after nearly an hour rest, we should all try to distract ourselves as we present the list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Royal Rumble 2021:

#5 Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler win the Women’s Tag Team Championship at WWE Royal Rumble 2021

Lacey Evans cost Charlotte Flair the tag title at the Royal Rumble.

We are getting a Lacey Evans vs. Charlotte Flair match at WrestleMania, aren’t we?

At WWE Royal Rumble, we only had one title change the entire night. It was surprising to see Charlotte Flair and Asuka lose the tag team titles back after just 42 days as champions. Since both Flair and Asuka are involved in other singles feuds, it was only a matter of time until they focused on their newest opponents. It is doubtful they would have held the titles very long, but having it be this short a reign seems to continue the narrative that the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships are not valued. Sadly, it seems history pans that theory out.

How the title change actually occurred at Royal Rumble made a lot of sense. Lacey Evans distracted Charlotte Flair enough to cost her team the title. But since Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have been fighting as well, will their reign last a short period of time as well? The tag team division deserves better, and hopefully, it will deliver as we enter the WrestleMania season.