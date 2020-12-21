Create
5 surprising moments from WWE TLC 2020

Can any of us say we expected a man of fire to attack Randy Orton in 2020?
Brandon Lasher
ANALYST
Modified 21 Dec 2020, 20:39 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
Who called murder as the way the WWE would choose to end a year of pay-per-views? Randy Orton might be in a little trouble after WWE TLC 2020. He might want to lay low for a while after Sunday night. 

WWE TLC 2020 was a unique way to end the year of pay-per-views in 2020. The show was filled with some great matches, interesting title changes and some truly surprising moments. The ending of the show will certainly be pretty polarizing with professional wrestling fans. WWE has had a good year of pay-per-views and WWE TLC 2020 was a strong way to end this most unique of years.

As we are still trying to figure out why Randy Orton decided to murder his opponent before Christmas, let's take a look at the five most surprising moments of WWE TLC 2020:

#5 The Hurt Business wins the Raw Tag Team Championship at WWE TLC 2020

It has been a great year for The Hurt Business
Not many expected Shelton Benjamin to win a WWE title in 2020. It was a 17-year gap from the last time Benjamin had won a Tag Team Championship. But after joining The Hurt Business, he has become truly relevant again and won a title in surprising fashion at WWE TLC 2020.

The tag match was what one would expect out of a tag team match with these four talented competitors at WWE TLC 2020. There were some athletic spots and good false finishes, but the most interesting part was the ending of the match. Shelton Benjamin was about to get the pinfall when Cedric Alexander tagged himself in to get the victory.

The cocky Cedric Alexander character continues to be built nicely. It is great to see The Hurt Business have so much gold to end a very successful year.

Published 21 Dec 2020, 20:39 IST
WWE TLC 2020 Randy Orton Bray Wyatt (The Fiend)
