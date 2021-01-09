5 takeaways from NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15

New Japan Pro Wrestling's biggest events of the year, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15, delivered on lofty expectations and gave the wrestling world plenty to talk about. NJPW presented two high-quality events that featured five different match of the year candidates over the two nights. With multiple performers delivering their best performances ever, it is something that will looked back on for years to come.

There were titles at stake and careers changed across NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Days 1 and 2. With over 20,000 fans in attendances over the two nights, this became the most-attended wrestling events since the start of the global pandemic. The shows nearly did not transpire due to the State of Emergency in Tokyo currently, but NJPW persevered through adversity.

There was a lot that occurred, with 13 matches aired on NJPW World inside the Tokyo Dome this week. With many historic matches and moments, there was plenty to remember from the two shows. Here, we will take a look at the five biggest takeaways from NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15.

#5 Hiromu Takahashi performs like a top star and looks to make history next year (NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15)

The Best of Super Juniors 27 winner Hiromu Takahashi set forth on the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 two-day event with a goal of proving himself as the top junior heavyweight in the promotion. His challenge of the 2020 Super J Cup winner El Phantasmo on Day 1 in the Tokyo Dome was to leave no question behind of who was the best.

Takahashi and ELP had a fun opener with high-flying and fast-paced action to kick things off proper for the main show of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Day 1. Phantasmo had very good heel work, mixing his athletic ability and work a smart game plan of attacking the hand of his opponent. However, Hiromu countered ELP at the right times to take advantage and pull out the victory.

On Day 2, "The Ticking Time Bomb" took things to the next level against the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori. The two men worked at a breakneck speed with awesome pacing throughout the 25-minute contest. The moves and reversals were awe-inspiring and kept fans on the edge of their seats.

In front of a bigger crowd, this would have been considered the greatest junior heavyweight match in Tokyo Dome history. However, even with the social distanced and restricted crowd, this was a spectacular encounter that showed off the skills of both men. Hiromu breaking out Time Bomb 2 for the win, gained him his fourth reign as IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion.

After the match, Takahashi expressed his desire to perform in the main event of the Tokyo Dome next year with the junior heavyweight title on the line. Following his NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 win over Ishimori for the championship and being in the highest position that a junior match has ever had in the Dome, Hiromu's goal is not out the question. He has proven to be a top star in the entire company with this two-day event as an exclamation point.