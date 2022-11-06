In an iconic Last Woman Standing Match, Bianca Belair outlasted Bayley at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 to retain her RAW Women’s Championship. Both gladiators got creative to pulverize their opponents in a showdown that featured tables, chairs, kendo sticks, and even a golf cart being used as weapons.

The EST of WWE has been reigning for over 200 days as RAW Women's Champion and seems unstoppable at the moment. Her brute power combined with top-class athleticism is difficult to cope with for any opponent. Continuing her domination, Belair has a lot of positives to look forward to going into the Survivor Series event.

On this list, we will look at five things Bianca Belair could do after WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

#5. Make it official with Alexa Bliss and Asuka

Belair's alliance has the potential to take over RAW completely

The RAW women's division is back to being unbalanced. At a time when the babyfaces seemed to be ruling the red brand, the ladder was swept from under their feet. Asuka and Alexa Bliss recently lost their gold at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Damage CTRL basks in the glory of strength in numbers. Meanwhile, fans are confused about whether Bianca Belair's alliance with Alexa Bliss and Asuka is legit or not. They could make their partnership official leading up to Survivor Series, and coining a name for the alliance would be a great step towards recognition.

#4. Demand explanations from Nikki Cross

Similar to Liv Morgan on the blue brand, Nikki Cross is discovering her extreme side on RAW. Her random attacks on top stars have rattled the power structure of the red brand. She even got her hands dirty on Bianca recently.

Now a tweener, the former superhero is yet to explain the reason for her actions at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. Nikki’s interference in the Women’s Tag Team Championship match played a vital role in Dakota Kai and IYO SKY becoming two-time champions.

Bianca Belair and Nikki Cross could get involved in a storyline following Bayley's defeat at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. The angle could center on Cross wanting to be the No.1 superstar on RAW. She could individually target Bianca’s allies and force the inevitable showdown for the title.

#3. Continue feuding with Bayley and Damage CTRL after WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Triple H may look to continue the program between Damage CTRL and Bianca Belair's potential alliance. The foundation is set for a prominent heel vs. face rivalry and the company just needs to capitalize by adding more Superstars/drama in the mix.

Nikki Cross is an obvious choice for the multi-woman feud. A returning Charlotte Flair could also be added much earlier than expected. The Queen could shake off the rust and begin her rumored WrestleMania showdown with Bianca Belair. She may even play a huge role in the road to Survivor Series WarGames.

#2. Open Challenges may lead to some interesting fights after WWE Crown Jewel 2022

The disadvantage of having a babyface champion is that other crowd-favorites struggle to get involved with them. Long-term storylines are typically needed for the rivalry, which mostly ends with a heel turn by the challenger. This problem is negated by Open Challenges.

Belair has proven herself as the Strong-EST against top heels on WWE RAW. Yet, returning stars such as Candice LeRae or even Becky Lynch have major backing from the crowd. Expect them to pop up during a RAW Women's Championship Open Challenge and facilitate a 'feud of the favorites.'

#1. Bianca Belair could Join The Original Club

Could Bianca Belair be the solution to the 'Rhea Ripley problem'? A potential rivalry between The EST and The Eradicator is a dream for many wrestling fans.

Bayley may be the top heel in the women’s division but Rhea Ripley is dominating both men and women in her destructive ways. She recently played a crucial role at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, aiding her team to victory against The O.C. Her in-ring return is also good news for future high-profile showdowns for the heel.

Bianca Belair would substantially negate the Rhea Ripley threat posed by The Judgement Day. Although Styles and Belair lack history, creative could make up for it by introducing her as a surprise opponent for Ripley.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : Who should RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair fight next? Nikki Cross Rhea Ripley 0 votes