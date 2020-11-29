5 Things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

Following WWE Survivor Series, the company gave fans a solid week of wrestling that came with its bundle of surprises. First, on the red brand, Team RAW assembled to boast about their success at the pay-per-view before WWE Official Adam Pearce gave four men a chance to compete for the WWE Championship while evicting one superstar from the building.

Elsewhere, Randy Orton was once again stalked by Bray Wyatt during the show, while Lana teamed up with Asuka to defeat the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions in a non-title match. This week, viewers could see the storyline between Orton and Wyatt take a new turn.

During WWE NXT, Candice LeRae built a strong team for herself heading into NXT TakeOver: WarGames while she destroyed all hope for Shotzi Blackheart. Cameron Grimes also found out that he’d have to face Dexter Lumis at the event, while Tommaso Ciampa cost Timothy Thatcher his match against KUSHIDA.

With NXT TakeOver: WarGames closing in, Blackheart will look to form her team for WarGames, which will make this week's show particularly compelling.

Over on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Jey Uso and Roman Reigns continued their family business, as "The Tribal Chief" called out his cousin for interfering in his match at WWE Survivor Series. Kevin Owens later emerged as the next big threat for Reigns at the end of the night, and Sami Zayn overcame Daniel Bryan by outsmarting the formal world champion.

WWE TV will offer fans plenty of reasons to tune in this week, and here five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown.

#5 “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt challenges Randy Orton to a match on WWE RAW

With 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, there is always more than what meets the eye. https://t.co/PwUZwVOq5D #WWE — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) November 24, 2020

Randy Orton talked Adam Pearce into giving him another shot at the WWE Championship last week. In the main event, Orton battled AJ Styles to determine the final participant in a Triple Threat match to determine the new top contender for the title.

Before the main event, Bray Wyatt appeared on the Firefly Fun House with Alexa Bliss and spoke about how he’d still not forgotten about the time Orton burned down the Wyatt Compound.

Wyatt seems to be on the hunt, which could explain why he cost "The Viper" his match against "The Phenomenal One" on WWE RAW. Now that Orton has likely fallen out of the WWE Championship picture, fans could see him pick up the rivalry with Wyatt in the weeks to come.

Another week, another big creative win for @AlexaBliss_WWE & @WWEBrayWyatt. Firefly Fun House is getting better & better, and Alexa's performances are making her stand out as the most important female performer in all of #WWE right now. Masterful. #WWERaw #RIPFriendshipFrog pic.twitter.com/vZGdH52sUK — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) November 24, 2020

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Orton is set to appear on Alexa Bliss' talk show, A Moment of Bliss. Here, Wyatt should bring viewers another episode of the Firefly Fun House, where he'll challenge "The Viper" to a special match at WWE Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2020 (TLC 2020). Orton and Wyatt have competed in cinematic matches in the past, and the WWE Universe could watch them put on another great match at the pay-per-view.

Both men are seemingly available for a rivalry, and WWE could keep the duo out of the WWE Championship picture by keeping him involved with "The Apex Predator."