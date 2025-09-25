5 Things WWE should do at Crown Jewel this year

WWE's next big PLE is Crown Jewel. The marquee event will take place on October 11, 2025, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Two big matches have already been announced by the company. It will be John Cena's last appearance in Australia, and he will be up against the two-time WWE Champion, AJ Styles. Cody Rhodes will also clash against the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, in a high-octane match in the main event of the show. There will be a few other matches also, which will be made official in the upcoming episodes of RAW and SmackDown.However, after an average reception of Wrestlepalooza PLE, WWE would certainly take further steps to make Crown Jewel at par with its previous shows like SummerSlam or Clash in Paris.In this listicle, we will list five things WWE should do at Crown Jewel.#5 Seth Rollins should beat Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown JewelThe best thing to come out of Crown Jewel would be Seth Rollins beating Cody Rhodes in the main event of the show. Cody is expected to win this bout, and the twist in the tale could be Rollins outsmarting The American Nightmare to win the match. That would boost Seth Rollins' heel character and would give him a massive push. It may either happen with The Rock returning to cost Cody the match, or Seth Rollins' men may also help him win the contest. Cody losing the match would grab eyeballs and would be the highlight of the show, rather than a stale ending like Wrestlepalooza, where Cody won the match within a few minutes against Drew McIntyre.#4 John Cena should return to winning waysJohn Cena's monumental loss against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza has severely hit his retirement tour. Cena was brutally decimated by Lesnar, receiving six F5s from The Beast. The fans were also critical of the way the match was planned by the company, with Lesnar beating Cena black and blue.Therefore, at Crown Jewel, WWE should correct the mistake by letting Cena get back to winning ways. His match is against AJ Styles, against whom The Champ has a decent record. Out of 21 singles matches against the TNA legend, Cena has won 18 while Styles has managed to secure victory in only 3 matches. John Cena can wrap up their chapter by winning the last match also.#3 Jey Uso should break up with Jimmy UsoIf Jey Uso breaks up with Jimmy Uso at Crown Jewel, that would also be an eyebrow-raising moment. The Yeet Master has been exhibiting heel traits for quite some time. This week on RAW, Jey also walked out and refused to help Jimmy Uso save LA Knight from the attack of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. At Crown Jewel, Jey is most likely to get in a rematch with LA Knight, as their previous encounter on RAW this week was influenced by The Brons, and Jey stole the win. At Crown Jewel, Knight might end up beating Jey, and this could further infuriate him, leading to breaking up with Jimmy Uso. And what if The Yeet Master sides with The Brons and assaults his brother and LA Knight? That would be another talking point of the night.#2 Roman Reigns should exact revenge on The BronsRoman Reigns should also return to WWE at Crown Jewel and take out The Brons. The Big Dog was injured by the duo at Clash in Paris PLE, and he had to be carried out by the officials. WWE later, in an update, said that Reigns had suffered fractured ribs as a result of multiple Tsunamis by Bronson Reed, and that he would be out for an indefinite period.The OTC1 is already there on the poster of the Crown Jewel, but he doesn't have any advertised matches at the event. So, there are chances that he might return at Crown Jewel and take revenge on The Brons.#1 Becky Lynch should defeat AJ LeeAJ Lee's next target is Becky Lynch's WWE Intercontinental title, and this match can take place at Crown Jewel PLE. Although the match hasn't been made official since Punk and AJ Lee didn't show up on RAW this week, it can be officially announced next week on the red brand.However, it would be in the best interest of the storyline if Becky somehow beats AJ Lee for the gold. If she loses, that would affect her heel character. Therefore, The Man should retain her gold against the former WWE Diva at any cost at Crown Jewel.