5 Things WWE Extreme Rules 2022 got right: Hall of Famer attacked; former Universal Champion returns

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 hosted some of the top matches this year. After a controversial end to their Intercontinental Championship match on SmackDown, Sheamus and GUNTHER were ready to lead their factions to battle in a Good Old-Fashioned Donnybrook Match.

Liv Morgan looked to prove herself in an Extreme Rules match against Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Meanwhile, Bayley got a shot at Bianca Belair’s RAW Women’s Title in a Ladder Match.

Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross put on a good match at the show. However, Scarlett’s interference made things too predictable.

The final match of the night saw Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins compete in a Fight Pit match. It was arguably the most physical match of the night.

Overall, it was a solid Premium Live Event from start to finish. Check out the five things WWE Extreme Rules 2022 got right on Saturday night.

#5. The Brawling Brutes taught Imperium a lesson in the Good Old-Fashioned Donnybrook Match

In the first match of WWE Extreme Rules 2022, The Brawling Brutes took on Imperium in a Good Old-Fashioned Donnybrook Match. Imperium dominated the contest early and sent Butch through the LED board barricades before beating down Sheamus and Ridge Holland at ringside.

The babyfaces took a beating before Ridge lifted both Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci and delivered an impressive double slam. GUNTHER took control of the contest, but Sheamus recovered and sent Kaiser and Vinci into the barricades.

The Brawling Brutes worked on the champion for some time and Sheamus hit the White Noise and Brogue Kick, but Vinci broke the pin at Extreme Rules. The heels tried to put Sheamus through the announcers' table, but Butch interfered in time and wiped them out with a dive from the top.

Both teams used the shillelagh to their advantage but failed to pick up the win. Sheamus lifted GUNTHER and put him through the announcers' table with a massive Crucifix Bomb. He planted Vinci with the Brogue Kick and pinned him for the win.

After what happened on SmackDown, where GUNTHER nearly tapped out to Sheamus, it was good to see The Brawling Brutes pick up the win. The outcome will likely lead to another rematch between the two giants for the Intercontinental Championship. It was a solid match to kick off WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

#4. Ronda Rousey won back the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Ronda Rousey looked to win back his SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. She grounded Liv Morgan early before the champ grabbed her baseball bat. Ronda took the bat and tossed it outside as the match got going.

The two women took the fight outside the ring where they tried to use some weapons against each other. Ronda grabbed a belt and beat Liv down with it before trapping her on the ring post. She beat Morgan down with her baseball bat to punish her.

The SmackDown Women’s Champion set up a table before Ronda bounced her head off it. Morgan beat her opponent down with a chair and hit a codebreaker with it but couldn’t put her opponent away. She hit a senton through a table but Ronda still managed to kick out.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet locked in an armbar and refused to let go. Morgan tried everything she could before awarding the win to Rousey via knockout.

The match was good and gave Liv Morgan a chance to prove herself. The finish also defended her from a clean pin or submission. However, it was clear that Ronda Rousey would win at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 and the creative team did well to give both superstars a good match.

#3. Bianca Belair overcame Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL to retain her title at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Bayley and Bianca Belair started using ladders to their advantage as soon as the RAW Women’s Championship match got going at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. The Role Model sent Belair into a ladder outside the ring before being powerslammed into a ladder by the champion.

The EST hit a splash on the ladder before Bayley hit a Sunset Flip on the ladder in the corner. The heel took control of the match and nearly crushed Belair between two ladders. She tried to climb the ladder, but Bayley dropped her on top of another ladder as the match spilled outside the ring.

The champion hit the KOD to Bayley, but Damage CTRL came out and dragged her off the ladder. The EST hit IYO SKY and Dakota Kai with a double KOD before Bayley regained some strength.

The Role Model tossed her into a ladder before hitting the Roseplant. She trapped Belair under a ladder and climbed another to try and retrieve the title.

Belair recovered and took down her opponent before hitting her with a KOD. She climbed the ladder and finally retrieved her title to retain at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

Both women put their bodies on the line to deliver a great match. In the end, Belair showed that she is the top woman in the division.

#2. Judgment Day crossed all lines to make Edge quit at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Finn Balor came out in a black mask for his 'I Quit' match against Edge at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. The two men went hard at each other from the opening bell and traded some submission holds.

The Prince hit a sling blade on the outside before Edge drove him through the barricades and hit a suplex on the floor. The Rated-R Superstar locked in the Glasgow Grin with a hockey stick and the two men fought into the crowd.

The two men fought all around and Balor grabbed a steel chair and hit Edge with it repeatedly before locking in a submission. After Edge refused to give up, the rest of the Judgment Day showed up.

Edge speared the entire faction and took them out. The Rated-R Superstar prepared to hit a Spear in the ring but Rhea Ripley handcuffed him to the top rope. Members of the Judgment Day beat down the Hall of Famer before Rey Mysterio came out with a steel chair and took out the heels.

Dominik took his father out after he hit a 619 to Damian Priest. Beth Phoenix came out next to beat down the heels and freed her husband from the handcuffs. Edge took out Priest and Dominik before hitting Balor with three spears.

He asked Phoenix to get a steel chair and used a part of it to lock in the crossface. Ripley took Beth out from behind before Priest hit Edge with the South of Heaven. Balor hit Edge with the Coup de Grace, but the Hall of Famer refused to give up.

Ripley got a steel chair and prepared to hit Beth with the con-chair-to. Edge finally gave up and uttered the words to protect his wife and award Balor with the win. The Nightmare continued to hit chair shots as the segment came to an end.

It was another top match that helped elevate WWE Extreme Rules 2022. Both men put on an incredible show and the final moments helped protect them while giving the heel a win. It will be interesting to see who teams up with Edge and Beth to take down the Judgment Day in the coming weeks.

#1. Matt Riddle picked up an impressive win before Bray Wyatt’s return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins prepared for their first Fight Pit match on the main roster. Daniel Cormier was the special guest referee for the match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

Riddle got the first strike and took out Cormier by mistake. Rollins took advantage of the situation before beating down The Original Bro and waited for the count. Riddle hit his opponent with a suplex into the cage wall before Rollins climbed the cage wall to hit a splash.

Riddle took advantage of Rollins’ overconfidence and hit him with an RKO. The two men exchanged some moves before Rollins got The Stomp. He prepared for another one, but Riddle countered it and hit The Messiah with some powerful moves.

They climbed the cage where Rollins hit a Pedigree but Cormier refused to count as they were out of the ring. Riddle hit an RKO before Rollins fell back down. The babyface got the Floating Bro from the top of the cage before locking in the Triangle Lock to make Rollins tap out.

Both men did well to make the Fight Pit match successful. They made full use of the main event spot on the card and ensured that the match came to a conclusive end.

After the match, the arena lights went out and several characters from Firefly House appeared in the audience. A masked man appeared through a door with a lantern in his hand and revealed himself to be Bray Wyatt. The move got the biggest pop of the night as the White Rabbit was finally revealed.

It will be interesting to see whom Wyatt will target first following his return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

