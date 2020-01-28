5 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Title feud stopped due to suspension, 2 top WrestleMania matches revealed? (January 27th 2020)

Edge is back!

Welcome to this week's edition of "Things WWE subtly told us" on RAW. It was a good episode and the first RAW to kick off the road to WrestleMania. With less than 69 days left for the Grandest Stage of Them All, WWE wasted no time in planting the seeds for the show of shows.

The big excitement, of course, was surrounding Drew McIntyre, Edge, and to a smaller extent - Charlotte Flair. It appears that a few feuds have wrapped up, while some continued and some intensified.

What we know for sure is that the build to WrestleMania is going to be a promising one. Ultimately, it all depends on how it works out in the aftermath of the Saudi Arabia show on February 27th.

We're a bit confused as to why there won't be a Women's match on a PPV but we can't expect that at Super ShowDown, even if they had a token match last time. Either way, here are a few things that WWE subtly told us on RAW.

#5 Humberto Carrillo and Andrade's feud surprisingly halted

Andrade with a wicked smirk

Andrade and Humberto Carrillo had another United States title match in a Royal Rumble rematch. It was an interesting one that ended in a DQ after Zelina Vega interfered. It was great storytelling that helped establish Carrillo as a big threat to the Champion, leading Vega to hit a move out of desperation.

Carrillo showed an edge to his character that we've never seen before, removing the mats outside and DDTing Andrade as revenge. It was a great step forward and we were going to write about how there's a serious feud incoming.

However, that could be halted right away as it's reported that Andrade has been suspended for 30 days following a Wellness Policy Violation

