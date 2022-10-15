5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Former champion changes character after 5 years, incredible new twist to Bloodline story

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. It was a solid episode from start to finish, with high-quality storytelling, entertaining matches, and an ending that left us with more questions than answers.

We understand that fans want to dig in and break down what happened in the Bray Wyatt segment, but we'll get to that at the end, so keep reading to find out what WWE subtly told us in an incredibly entertaining episode of SmackDown!

#5. Liv Morgan's edgy new character

Sonya Deville recently appeared on NXT to help Toxic Attraction in Mandy Rose's absence. While it seemed like she would be a staple there, this week's episode of SmackDown said otherwise.

She was being interviewed backstage, where she took numerous shots at Liv Morgan. Given how the former SmackDown Women's Champion reacted after losing her title to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules, the seeds were planted for a character change.

That character change was seemingly cemented this week when Morgan beat down Sonya Deville - beginning a feud and changing her character five years after her main roster debut. It seems long overdue.

#4. The new layer to the Sami Zayn-Jey Uso story on SmackDown

The Sami Zayn-Jey Uso story and the tensions in The Bloodline keep brewing, but this week, there was a new twist. So far, we've seen the angle go as follows - Sami Zayn has been helpful to the stable, and Roman Reigns has kept him around due to his usefulness while also taking away his appreciation for Jey Uso - causing a rift.

Jimmy Uso is the "cool" brother, and Solo Sikoa is silent but deadly and more supportive of Sami Zayn. Reigns once again asked Jey Uso to ensure that Zayn picked up the win, and that's exactly what happened as Jey helped Sami defeat Kofi Kingston in the opening match on SmackDown.

However, he wasn't recognized by Sami Zayn, who wasn't aware that Jey helped. Solo Sikoa also didn't acknowledge it, as he said he was "watching Sami."

This made Jey Uso the one in the right, although it wasn't acknowledged, and for the first time, a face turn was teased for him - something that hadn't happened in a long time. It's a brand new twist to the incredible story.

#3. A big match-up awaits Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman has been running through competitors in squash matches on RAW and SmackDown - a formula used between 2016 to 2017 to get him over in the first place. However, after MVP and Omos confronted him tonight, there is a clear tease for a dream match between the giants.

It seems like Saudi Arabia will be the destination for the dream match between the two giants.

#2. Rey Mysterio's dejection and brand change

Rey Mysterio approached Triple H and told him that no matter how badly Dominik treated him, he wouldn't lay a finger on him. As a result of the assaults he has been facing at the hands of his son, he decided to quit WWE.

Triple H was shocked and told the legend to come to his office to discuss the matter, which was soon resolved. Mysterio replaced Karrion Kross in the Fatal-4-Way match to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Title (after Drew McIntyre assaulted Kross). He eventually won the match, earning a shot against Gunther.

While he may not win the title, it wasn't a good move to make, and it was essentially WWE subtly telling fans that Mysterio isn't good enough to handle such situations anymore.

#1. The duality of Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt closed the show on SmackDown, which certainly left us with more questions than answers. He seemingly broke character in two instances, although it seems clear that the tears he shed, while genuine, also played into his new gimmick.

There seems to be a duality in his character - one that even he isn't fully in control of. It's going to be interesting to see how it plays out, as it was hinted that Wyatt has two characters - one, the more grounded and real Wyatt, and the second one is of a sinister figure.

