5 Times active WWE Superstars were used as authority figures

The role of the authority figure in WWE has typically been taken on by non-wrestling personalities. Whether it be as Commissioner, General Manager, or simply as an 'Official', these characters have played a key role in moving storylines forward on WWE television for years.

Such positions have been filled in the past by individuals with real-life corporate experience, including (recent SK Wrestling interviewee) Eric Bischoff, Paul Heyman - and even Vince McMahon himself.

Retired Superstars such as 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, and Mick Foley have also held on-screen authority roles in WWE. Having been a big name in professional wrestling history, though, is not the major qualification to be considered for one of these posts.

As the likes of Vickie Guerrero and Teddy Long proved during their various stints as General Managers in WWE, the ability to perform strongly on the microphone is a much more vital consideration.

A preferable scenario for WWE, though, is to have a performer in power who can both carry authority figure segments - but also mix it up in the ring.

On a recent episode of SmackDown, Sonya Deville returned to WWE in an authority figure role, seemingly set to work alongside Adam Pearce on the blue brand.

Although she lost a 'Loser Leaves WWE' match to Mandy Rose at SummerSlam last year, Deville seems intent on returning to the ring at some point this year:

Advertisement

"2021 is going to be the year of Sonya Deville," she declared on last week's edition of Talking Smack.

Should Deville end up pulling double duty as both an on-screen authority and an active Superstar, then she will join a list of several others that have done the same in the past. Here are five times that active WWE Superstars were used as authority figures.

#5 Baron Corbin held various authority roles during his time on WWE RAW

Shortly after Baron Corbin switched from SmackDown to RAW as part of the 2018 WWE Superstar Shake-Up, he was handpicked for greater responsibility on Monday nights.

Advertisement

On the June 4 episode of RAW, Corbin was appointed by Stephanie McMahon as Constable of the brand. The idea behind this move was for Corbin to keep watch over then-RAW General Manager Kurt Angle on McMahon's behalf.

To mark his new role, Corbin changed up his look. Now sporting a shaved head and typically wearing a suit, Corbin quickly became a key figure on RAW.

Corbin's presence only increased when Angle was removed from his post a few months later. Corbin was swiftly appointed as Acting General Manager - and instantly inserted himself in the RAW main event scene.

Frequently appearing in major matches, Corbin even granted himself a Universal Title opportunity against Roman Reigns on the September 17, 2018 edition of RAW - which he ultimately lost.

Corbin was eventually removed from all authority when he lost to Braun Strowman at the TLC pay-per-view in December of the same year.

However, at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, Corbin would gain a measure of revenge over his longtime rival Angle, when he defeated the Olympian is his final-ever match.