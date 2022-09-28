6 top current WWE storylines that everyone needs to be paying attention to 

WWE has been running on pure adrenaline since the dawning of the Triple H Era. And for good reason - between the rebirth of some old faces and the return of some fresh ones, the promotion has fans buzzing again.

It only seems right that the company that always comes back just when we think they are down has done it again. WWE's ratings are up, and it appears there are a lot of bright spots ahead as we close out 2022. The renaissance is just the beginning.

With that being said, all good wrestling television is driven by intriguing characters and stimulating stories. Fortunately for those in the viewing audience, we're seeing both currently. The very best angles are crossing over to both shows and providing DOUBLE entertainment right now for the fans as well.

Here are five current storylines that the WWE Universe should be keeping a close eye on.

#6 - What will become of Austin Theory and the Money in the Bank briefcase?

Things have certainly changed for Mr. Theory since the departure of Vince McMahon. While he will no doubt continue to have an important role, he hasn't been as prominently featured under the new management team.

He will likely progress at a more methodical pace than the roller coaster ride he was on during the beginning of this run.

wrestling pics @wrestlepics96 Only signing with WWE in 2019 Austin Theory has already held the United States championship as well as being the current Mr money in the bank winning the briefcase back in July. He still has alot to achieve in pro wrestling and at only 25 years old plenty of time to achieve it Only signing with WWE in 2019 Austin Theory has already held the United States championship as well as being the current Mr money in the bank winning the briefcase back in July. He still has alot to achieve in pro wrestling and at only 25 years old plenty of time to achieve it https://t.co/yn5aN026mL

Having said that, he's still in a position to strike at any time right now.

The youngster is still considered a prized prospect with tremendous upside, but the way this run with the briefcase ends will tell us a lot about his future. Will he cash in and win the ultimate prize? Will he lose in his bid for the championship, or will someone else beat him and capture the briefcase first?

Stay tuned to WWE programming for answers to all those questions and more in the months ahead.

#5 - The Journey of Johnny Wrestling

The reaction to Johnny Gargano's return to WWE may have surprised some of his critics, but not the WWE Universe. They've always had the underdog's back, and he's one of the most beloved figures in the promotion today.

NOT @JohnnyGargano @AgainstTheSword He has endured crushing losses on the biggest stages, undergone crises of conscience and weathered personal hardships, only to bounce back stronger every time. Rest assured — if you don’t quit on Johnny Gargano, he won’t quit on you. That is the meaning of 𝗥𝗲𝗯𝗲𝗹 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁. He has endured crushing losses on the biggest stages, undergone crises of conscience and weathered personal hardships, only to bounce back stronger every time. Rest assured — if you don’t quit on Johnny Gargano, he won’t quit on you. That is the meaning of 𝗥𝗲𝗯𝗲𝗹 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁. https://t.co/LDBtAg7AnV

His 'Rocky Balboa' style of always coming back and never staying down is a hit with the fans. He's an old-school warrior who has earned his respect in the ring while still engaging in some fun antics outside of it.

In other words, he takes his wrestling seriously without taking himself too seriously.

WWE aired a great vignette, with Gargano discussing his dreams in WWE and how he wanted to be an example for his young child. This kind of heroism might seem cheesy when other grapplers do it, but with Johnny Wrestling, it feels sincere. Watching him conquer new mountains in the Worldwide Leader of Sports Entertainment is something everyone in the WWE universe can get behind.

The first victim on the list appears to be the previously mentioned Austin Theory. It sure appears that Gargano might be gunning for that briefcase and the prize that's inside. Watching him chase it should be a hell of a ride.

#4 - Karrion Kross and Scarlett have targeted Drew McIntyre first as they begin their reign of terror

The re-emergence of Karrion Kross, back with Scarlett and in a more appropriate role, was a breath of fresh air for the WWE Universe. The surefire star was thrown onto the scrap heap at one point, but has risen from the junk pile to reclaim his deserved glory.

Kross has long been considered one of the best pure heavyweights in the world. His ability to brawl and wrestle, along with his devious character, make him an immediate main event player and a likely future WWE Universal Champion.

Watching this poisonous pair rise through the ranks might not always be pretty at times, but it will certainly be effective and most surely worth keeping on your radar.

#3 - Edge & Rey Mysterio battle The Judgment Day with Dominik's soul on the line

While everyone could see the writing on the wall that Dom was going to turn on this father, it played out much better than expected. While Dominik Mysterio still isn't a great in-ring performer or promo yet, this heel turn has been good for him for a number of reasons.

Firstly, adding to a group helps shield him from having to do too much wrestling or talking while still getting significant TV time. The heel turn also allows fans to see a different side of him, and opens the door for him to become a hero later. Especially if it comes down to saving his father or remaining with the group.

Seeing legends Rey Mysterio and Edge working together again has been a pleasure. It would be nice for the partnership to be extended, even beyond this angle.

It's still not certain exactly how far this narrative might go, but there are a ton of options. With Finn Balor constantly trying to recruit new members, look for another swerve soon. It looks like the group might be getting closer to adding another member. We will just have to keep on watching to see.

#2 - The Mystery of the White Rabbit has the WWE Universe in a frenzy right now

So many clues, so many guesses. In what is uncoiling as pro wrestling's greatest puzzle right now, the riddle of the rabbit has everyone trying to put all the pieces together.

For weeks now, an ominous, acoustic version of Jefferson Airplane's 'White Rabbit' has been played during intervals of shows. The random QR codes that popped up onscreen during WWE programming have everyone trying to put their best Sherlock Holmes hat on.

While it's been widely speculated that this is a symbol that Bray Wyatt is about to make his return, no one can be totally sure yet. The signs are there that we may be seeing Bray and his alter ego, The Fiend, make a dramatic return soon. However, there may be more to it than that, as it could turn into a 'meta-verse' type angle, something that encompasses WWE.

In other words? This may be more than just a simple comeback for an old character. It could be something much more, and that's why it makes for such great TV.

#1 - The Bloodline and The Honorary Uce are presenting the best storyline in WWE right now

Friday night's segment (where Sami Zayn was initially shunned by The Bloodline, only to find out it was all a rib) was classic. Watching Zayn being accepted by The Tribal Chief as 'part of the family' had everyone talking.

Once again, Sami stole the show. He displayed genuine-looking emotions that almost brought a tear of joy to our collective eye.

All the players involved - from Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman to Zayn to the Usos to now Solo Sikoa - have played it to perfection. The story has many layers, and it can take all these characters in so many directions. The ripple effect of it all could last for months or even years.

That's what makes it so fascinating. You have a cast of VERY important characters involved. Legends, future Hall of Famers, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and (now) a highly respected young star are all in one big basket. It's being shaken around, and whatever comes out always seems to be magical.

It's been so entertaining that even non-wrestling fans can appreciate the storytelling. It's BY FAR the angle of the year for 2022, and it's only going to keep getting better. This is the most 'must watch' storyline in WWE today.

