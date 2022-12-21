5 top storylines WWE should bank on in 2023

Over the years, WWE has told some refined stories on retirement, friendship and animosity within, and championship glory for underdogs, among others.

2022 contained quite a few historical and rewarding moments for the WWE Universe, and as the year draws to a close, one can't help but think of the possibilities for the new year.

However, the company has a ton of stories in its hands that it can bank on, and it's only ultimately up to WWE to decide whether these are the directions they wish to go.

Nevertheless, read on as we look at five potential stories that could stand out and hog the spotlight next year, and deservedly so.

#5. The summit of Roman Reigns ends in grand fashion

The Rock or Cody Who would you like to see Roman Reigns face more at Wrestlemania 39?The Rock or Cody Rhodes Who would you like to see Roman Reigns face more at Wrestlemania 39? The Rock or Cody Rhodes https://t.co/0YMLFam61F

Cody Rhodes, The Rock, Seth Rollins. There is an array of superstars that could defeat Roman Reigns, and some, more than others, are fitting for the job.

WrestleMania 39 is taking place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and is the perfect destination for the Roman Reigns Era to officially end, albeit not in its entirety.

One can predict from a logical standpoint that even if The Rock faces Roman Reigns in the main event of Night Two at WrestleMania, chances are that the Head of the Table retains his title. However, he may not have to walk out of the Show of Shows as a double champion.

There is the option of dropping one of the titles so that there can be a full-time champion on the RAW brand. Rhodes is the ideal candidate, albeit the company can go with Rhodes vs. Rollins on the Grandest Stage for the WWE Championship, with The Visionary stealing the belt from Reigns en route to WrestleMania.

All good things must come to an end, and WWE needs to call it a day for the summit of Roman Reigns in 2023.

#4. Sami Zayn breaks free from The Bloodline

Sami Zayn was declared an "Honorary Uce" of the Bloodline earlier this year

It's only a matter of when WWE pulls the trigger, as it is inevitable Sami Zayn gets booted from The Bloodline.

Whether he realizes that the stable doesn't care for him, breaks free, or faces a betrayal from The Bloodline. First, it doesn't matter, as the cherry on top of this storyline is that Sami Zayn is destined to be a top name for the company in 2023, even more than he already is.

WWE needs to fully invest in this story and have Zayn and Owens, as rumored, team up and end The Usos' historic reign as tag champs.

#3. Edge's Retirement Tour deserves an investment of quality time and space to breathe

As you can see in the video above, Edge announced that he plans to retire in August of 2023 after performing in front of his home crowd.

The Rated-R Superstar's Retirement Tour should be handled with the gravitas it deserves, with perhaps a conclusion to Edge's issues with Judgment Day, another high-profile Mania match, and subsequent feud, before riding off into the sunset.

Ric Flair had a retirement tour in 2008, with many wrestlers looking to end his career. We all know that the story ultimately ended at WrestleMania with a knockout singles match vs. Shawn Michaels.

In 2011, Edge was forced into retirement. However, he is looking to call it a career on his own terms next year, and if the company plays its cards right, Edge's story could be the most significant one to happen next year.

#2. A Cody Rhodes return, and his position as top babyface of WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes has all the makings for being the top draw for the company

It was reported that WWE considers Cody Rhodes to be one of the top two babyfaces of RAW. It was also rumored that he ultimately was listed internally as the #1 babyface of the brand.

The American Nightmare returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and debatably made the biggest impact in the company this year. With his feud against Seth Rollins just waiting to explode into yet another bout, which still holds interest amongst fans, Rhodes will receive a hero's welcome upon his return in 2023.

The company needs to bank on this and let him run with the ball. Rhodes needs fresh and compelling challengers to establish his place as the top guy in the global juggernaut company.

#1. Roman Reigns' weakness has a name, and it's Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns by disqualification at Royal Rumble this year

Perhaps the most intriguing and possibly overlooked story is that of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Whilst the company can easily book a rematch as early as Royal Rumble 2023 and have the Tribal Chief finally defeat The Visionary, the hook here is that Reigns can't beat Rollins.

The end of their singles match at Rumble this year saw Reigns vociferate: "He won't allow me let go. He won't allow me," and that was quite possibly some of the best character work the undisputed champion has done in his career.

The story of the Architect still having power over Reigns owing to the former's betrayal of the latter, despite the incident happening eight years ago, is captivating.

If WWE books Reigns to defeat Rollins in 2023, then they are throwing away the possibility of a huge money match on a big stage at some point in the future, and in order to milk the most out of this enthralling story, Rollins must find a way to defeat Reigns and steal at least one of his belts.

Do you think Seth Rollins is the ideal candidate to bring down Roman Reigns and take away one of his top titles? Sound off in the comments section below.

