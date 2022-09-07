Additions to Damage CTRL and The Bloodline? - 5 Superstars who could join current stables in WWE

At times, a WWE Superstar may feel outnumbered by his opponents or in need of making a significant impact on the roster. This causes them to join forces with other like-minded superstars, proving the adage "two heads are better than one."

WWE currently has several stables on its roster, each having its own history and purpose. Their leaders have carefully scouted their allies and are always on the lookout for potential inclusions. Recent examples include Dominik Mysterio joining The Judgment Day and Solo Sikoa joining The Bloodline.

On that note, we will look at five superstars who could join current stables in WWE.

#5. Rick Boogs - WWE Maximum Male Models

The Nightpanther

With his muscular build and social media reach, Rick Boogs can be a valuable addition to the Maximum Male Models. The guitar-wielding superstar has been out of action since WrestleMania 38 but is expected to return soon.

Upon his potential comeback, Boogs could revitalize the stable led by Max and Maxxine Dupri with his charismatic personality. His remarkable physique and bodybuilding antics could fit the unique aesthetic of the hellish faction. He could also benefit under the tutelage of Max, known for his impressive mic skills.

Meanwhile, Mace and Mansoor could also get a formidable partner in their ongoing feud against The Hit Row on SmackDown, with the possible inclusion of Rick Boogs.

#4. Shotzi - Damage Control

Shotzi's iconic entrance

Shotzi is a genuine heat magnet as her occasional social media outbursts, similar to Bayley's, make her a natural heel. She will thus be a great addition to Damage Control, led by The Role Model.

The NXT Breakout Star of the Year 2020 is underutilized on the main roster, having lost multiple matches over the last few months. She has failed to get a significant push and is yet to feature in a prominent storyline since transitioning to the main roster.

However, this could change with the onset of Damage Control, which is fresh off a massive victory at Clash at the Castle. Shotzi should ally herself with Bayley's gang after the WWE Draft. A returning Tegan Nox could eventually be included to reignite the tag team of Shotzi and Nox as part of the stable.

#3. AJ Styles - The Judgment Day

Will AJ turn heel again?

AJ Styles has caught the eye of The Judgment Day ever since their heated feud earlier this year. Back when Edge led the heelish stable, Damian Priest wanted The Phenomenal One to join them, but WWE seemingly skipped the idea.

A similar thought was recently shared by the faction's current leader Finn Balor. He named AJ Styles as someone he would love to have in his group because his heel work was "phenomenal." Both superstars have even teamed up on multiple occasions this year and scored significant victories.

It wouldn't be a surprise if The Judgment Day gets a fifth member in the coming months. AJ Styles is currently without a prominent storyline on RAW and needs to be repackaged by WWE. Hence, an alliance with the rising heels on the roster is the best option for the veteran.

#2. Drew McIntyre - The Brawling Brutes

The Scottish Warrior fought his way to Clash at the Castle by defeating Sheamus in a Donnybrook Match on SmackDown. He earned a shot at the WWE Championship but failed to capitalize on it. Meanwhile, despite a valiant effort, Sheamus also unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship in the UK.

The real-life friends could now join forces to overcome their recent losses in WWE. Drew McIntyre cannot handle The Bloodline on his own, which has recently incorporated Solo Sikoa. On the other hand, The Brawling Brutes need to have the numbers advantage over Imperium.

Sheamus and McIntyre have always been a dominant team whenever they are paired in WWE. Should they keep their differences aside, fans can expect to see the crowd favorites make a massive impact on SmackDown alongside Butch and Ridge Holland.

#1. Tamina - The Bloodline

Former Tag Team Champions - Tamina and Natalya

The daughter of legendary Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka, Tamina is a natural addition to The Bloodline. She is a cousin of current champions The Usos and Roman Reigns.

The former tag team champion was a dominant heel in her initial years in the company. More than a decade later, the veteran's push has seemingly fizzled, and she is struggling in the mid-card.

Tamina has expressed her interest in joining The Bloodline but is waiting for the opportune time. Now that her career is seemingly devoid of a push, she should consider following the route taken by Solo Sikoa. Aligning with Roman Reigns could help elevate her career to the next level.

