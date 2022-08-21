A legit threat to the Tag Team Championships? - 4 potential directions for Tegan Nox if she returns to WWE

Renowned for her run in NXT, Tegan Nox (aka Nixon Newell) had a brief run on the main roster of WWE before being abruptly released on November 18 last year. She was initially drafted to SmackDown but was later shifted to RAW, following which nothing came in her consequence.

In a recent appearance on the Sappenin’ Podcast, Nox elaborated on her WWE release and stated that she would love to return someday. However, she needs to get her visa sorted and subsequently gain recognition in professional wrestling before joining the company.

In this list, we will look at four directions for Tegan Nox if she returns to WWE.

#4. Hunt for the WWE Women’s Championship

The best way Tegan Nox could make a grand return to WWE is by ambushing the Women’s Champion. Be it on SmackDown or RAW, the attack would clearly highlight her intentions for a title match in the future. This would be a one-way ticket for Nox to make it to the top of the roster.

The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard could particularly target the RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE needs a new challenger, having already notched victories against Carmella, Becky Lynch and Bayley. She is still at odds with The Role Model and once the rivalry ends in her favor, Nox’s inclusion would be an interesting change to the title picture.

WWE could capitalize on the return of a crowd-favorite at Clash at the Castle, and ultimately replace the current babyface RAW Women's Champion with Tegan Nox. Although such a push is unlikely, the newcomer may also benefit from being a long-term challenger for the title and showcase her abilities to stick to the top.

#3. Start her own stable in SmackDown

WWE’s sure-shot way of pushing a superstar is by introducing him or her as the leader of a new stable. The recent success of Bayley and her comrades Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai in the tag-team division highlights the same.

Tegan Nox could form her own alliance, preferably in the blue brand with faces such as Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez. A sole women’s union in SmackDown would be a massive boost in the careers of all three superstars. They would watch each other's backs in times of need and move from strength to strength.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan could also join the new stable. This would give her a significant advantage over MMA fighters such as Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. In time, Tegan may pull off a heel turn on Liv, forcing the company to book the friend-turned-foe in a potential title match.

#2. Renew tag team with Shotzi

Tegan Nox made her main roster debut on SmackDown alongside Shotzi in July 2021. Both superstars looked impressive in their coordinated attacks, defeating former Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina multiple times. However, all of their victories were in non-title bouts.

WWE was apparently hesitant to pull the trigger on crowning new champions. Nox and Shotzi were newcomers to the division and the company wanted to test the duo further before giving them the gold. Unfortunately, the 2021 Draft in October split the team and Shtozi went to SmackDown while Nox went to RAW. The latter was released a month later without ever appearing on the red brand.

If Tegan Nox returns to WWE, the company could ally her with her former tag team partner. Shotzi has struggled to make a mark on the main roster for over a year. A potential tag team will benefit both superstars and the Shot-Nox duo could finally focus on being the Women’s Tag Team Champions, a title that has evaded them for a long time.

#1. Tegan Nox joins The Judgment Day

During the ‘War’ storyline in 2019, Rhea Ripley included Tegan Nox in her team for NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Both superstars were fresh off a memorable victory against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Although Ripley’s team won the match against Baszler’s team, Tegan couldn’t compete due to a storyline injury.

Similar to the case with Shotzi, the newcomer was able to track herself back to former allies. Tegan Nox gelled well with Rhea Ripley and wanted to prove her worth to The Eradicator. Turning heel, she could aim for the same if included in The Judgment Day. Nox could target Rey Mysterio while Ripley continues bashing Dominik, paving the way for Finn Balor and Damian Priest to use the numbers game on Edge.

The trio on RAW will benefit hugely from the inclusion of Lady Kane, who would have naturally transitioned to a heel. Having increased their numbers, The Judgment Day will be a major challenge to The Rated-R Superstar’s dream of ending what he started.

