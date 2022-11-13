5 Top WWE Rumors from this week: Backstage heat on former Universal Champion, the next Rock, 57-year-old star could return for a match at WrestleMania 39

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we will take a look at the top rumors from the world of WWE.

We are still a long way to go from The Grandest Stage of Them All but two legendary names are already rumored to be a part of the show. We will also take a look at the reason for backstage heat on a former Universal Champion.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top WWE rumors from this past week. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#5 WWE Hall of Famer could return for a match at WrestleMania 39

👑 King Christopher 🇺🇸 @ChrisFandoms If Stone Cold Steve Austin was to have another match next year at Wrestlemania 39, who should he face? If Stone Cold Steve Austin was to have another match next year at Wrestlemania 39, who should he face? https://t.co/aa73bm5vf1

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin shocked the pro-wrestling world earlier this year by wrestling at WrestleMania 38. He defeated Kevin Owens in an impromptu match and impressed many with his performance.

While many considered this to be his final match, a report from WrestleVotes has suggested that The Texas Rattlesnake could return for another match and would definitely listen to ideas for next year's WrestleMania 39.

"I’ll follow up on this, source believes Austin would definitely listen to any proposal for this year's Mania. Me, nor the rest of the world, knows what his answer would be, however," - reported WrestleVotes.

Stone Cold Steve Austin's match at WrestleMania 38 was his first official one in 19 years. With the show in Texas, the fans in attendance were thrilled to see the legend in action.

#4 Backstage details on Theory's failed MITB cash-in and status on the roster

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



#WWERaw Austin Theory failed his MITB cash-in and it was for the US title Austin Theory failed his MITB cash-in and it was for the US title 😭😭#WWERaw https://t.co/rWezLeIuu6

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Austin Theory cashed-in his Money in the Bank contract on the United States Champion Seth Rollins out of nowhere. However, his attempt to become the US Champ came crashing down after Bobby Lashley attacked him and helped Seth win the match.

Theory losing his MITB briefcase in such a manner led to many believing that Triple H is trying to "bury" Theory. However, Ringside News has reported that Theory is, in fact, in a better situation today than he was when Vince McMahon retired.

"We are told that "Theory is better off today than he has been since Vince retired” and "he’s not written off. He's right in the middle of the US Title picture."

Austin Theory becoming Mr. Money in the Bank 2022 was not taken very well by the WWE Universe. While the young star has shown a lot of promise in his relatively short career, many believed he was not ready to be pushed to this level just yet, especially with Roman Reigns holding the WWE Universal Championship currently.

#3 Major Seth Rollins feud abruptly nixed?

Seth Rollins has brought back a lot of eyeballs on the United States Championship ever since winning it last month. On the latest episode of RAW, Lashley made it clear that he's coming after Rollins and his title. Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio that with Lashley in the title picture, the feud between Rollins and Matt Riddle is done.

"So, Seth and Lashley is going to be the big program for the title. Poor Riddle, you know the guy is chasing; I don't know what's going to happen with Riddle. I think Riddle and Seth are just done."

Riddle teamed up with the New Day on RAW this week to take on The Bloodline in a six-man tag team match but lost to them with Riddle taking the pin. It is to be seen what the future holds for the Original Bro.

#2 Multi-time champion allegedly wants to be "the next Rock"

Steve Carrier of Ringside News @steve_carrier The Road to WrestleMania is starting soon and John Cena is a part of the conversation.



We have been able to confirm that Cena has spoken to Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan about doing something at WrestleMania 39 in SoFi Stadium.

2022 will be the first year since John Cena's WWE debut that he won't be wrestling any match at all. Reports have now suggested that Cena has already spoken to Triple H about a return for next year's WrestleMania 39.

WrestleVotes has also added to this report stating that a match at WrestleMania 39 is likely and it makes sense for Cena to do it if he wants to be the "next Rock".

''WrestleMania is still WrestleMania and it’s in Los Angeles. If Cena is legitimately trying to be ‘the next Rock’ you should perform at WrestleMania in Hollywood, and I think he’ll be there and I think it’ll be wrestling. I’ll leave it at that.''

John Cena last competed at WWE SummerSlam 2021 last year where he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for his Universal Championship. Over the last few months, fans have majorly speculated a feud between Cena and Austin Theory, with both the stars taking multiple back-and-forth shots at each other.

#1 Backstage heat on former Universal Champion

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman reportedly has legitimate backstage heat in WWE. His controversial tweet taking a shot at the high flyers didn't sit well with many, and even several current and former WWE stars replied to it.

Fightful Select has reported that his tweet was not part of any storyline and there are currently no plans to turn it into one. A source described the situation and Strowman's tweet as immature.

Braun Strowman defeated Omos at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 last weekend. This week on Friday Night SmackDown, he was announced as one of the eight stars to compete in the World Cup and defeated Jinder Mahal in the first round very easily.

