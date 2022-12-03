5 Top WWE Rumors from this week: Epic return at #30 in Royal Rumble, Details on Roman Reigns' backstage heat with top RAW star, 42-year-old released star returning to WWE

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we will take a look at the top rumors from the world of WWE.

A major idea has been discussed to have a legendary star return and win the 2023 Royal Rumble match. A first-time-ever match could headline Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. Additionally, we have details on the backstage heat between Roman Reigns and a top WWE star.

#5 42-year-old released star is reportedly returning to WWE

Sean Slate @slate_s42 Eric Young is returning to WWE.



- PWInsider Eric Young is returning to WWE.- PWInsider https://t.co/mBkxecCUsS

Triple H seems to be in no mood to slow down on bringing former stars back to WWE. This past week, Tegan Nox became the latest entry on the list as she returned on Friday Night SmackDown.

According to a report from PWInsider, former WWE star Eric Young, who was released two years ago by the sports entertainment giant, is set to return.

"Former Impact Wrestling Champion Eric Young, 42, is returning to World Wrestling Entertainment, PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources."

It should be noted that Eric Young was written off television by IMPACT Wrestling this past week after a brutal encounter against Cody Deaner. Young formed the stable SAnitY during his previous run in WWE, and fans are interested to see if the stable will reunite after his return.

#4 First-time-ever match could take place at WrestleMania 39 Night 1 main event

IXSymbioticxTrevXI #MakeTASM3 @SymbioticxTrev #FireRondaRousey Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey is a "HAS-TO-HAPPEN" match for this upcoming WrestleMania and the winner should be Becky Lynch and when Rousey loses, she MUST leave WWE #WrestleMania Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey is a "HAS-TO-HAPPEN" match for this upcoming WrestleMania and the winner should be Becky Lynch and when Rousey loses, she MUST leave WWE #WrestleMania #FireRondaRousey https://t.co/rxJfrrfogM

As the year 2022 comes to an end, WrestleMania 39 is creeping up on the horizon. With this being the first WrestleMania since Vince McMahon's retirement and Triple H taking over, fans are looking forward to seeing what plans the company has for the mega-event.

According to a report from Xero News, WWE plans to have a women's title match, most likely Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey, main event Night 1 of the show. However, this depends on whether Roman Reigns pulls double-duty.

"Just been updated. IF Roman doesn't pull double at Mania then a womens title match will main event Night 1 is the current plan. (Hearing Becky vs Ronda). How ever WWE are still working on plans for Roman to do both nights if can make it work logically."

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch previously competed in the main event of WrestleMania 35 in a match which also involved Charlotte Flair. Fans have since wanted to see the two have a singles bout and that could be a reality soon. With Ronda Rousey holding the SmackDown Women's Championship and Becky Lynch recently returning, all stars are aligning in that direction.

#3 Details on Roman Reigns' backstage heat with top RAW star

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns reportedly had an altercation with Kevin Owens backstage after Survivor Series WarGames. The two competed in the main event WarGames match and Reigns was reportedly upset with an unplanned spot from Owens.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer provided further details on the incident, stating that Reigns had bruising under his eye after the show and a possible broken eardrum.

“Regarding the report on what happened backstage with Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. The story is accurate in the sense Reigns got upset after being popped, and had noticeable bruising under his left eye. There was talk of a possible broken eardrum but that was not confirmed to us," said Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer further added that the injury came from an unplanned slap from KO. While Reigns was reportedly upset by the incident, things cooled down soon enough.

"What is confirmed is that it came from a slap by Owens, Reigns was upset, but 20 minutes later it had all blown over so there is no lingering issue regarding it,” he added.

The main event of WWE Survivor Series 2022 saw the entire Bloodline compete together as they defeated the team of Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes in a brutal WarGames match.

#2 Roman Reigns has handpicked two stars to elevate them

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest star in all of professional wrestling right now. For him to handpick someone to elevate them is a huge deal and that's exactly what he has done with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, according to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

"The idea was that after Zayn got over doing what was not supposed to be a long-term gimmick, that Reigns pretty much picked Owens and Zayn personally to work a long program with, and the idea is he could have picked any two people on the roster to elevate, and those were the ones he picked."

Sami Zayn has done an exceptional job as The Honorary Uce and has brought a whole new element to The Bloodline's gimmick. As for Kevin Owens, he is set to have a heated feud with The Tribal Chief once again and is rumored to face him at next year's Royal Rumble.

#1 Major idea discussed for a legendary star to return at #30 and win the Royal Rumble

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling WWE has discussed The Rock winning the Royal Rumble to set up a WrestleMania match vs. Roman Reigns, per @davemeltzerWON WWE has discussed The Rock winning the Royal Rumble to set up a WrestleMania match vs. Roman Reigns, per @davemeltzerWON https://t.co/Fq4NeemKlD

Excitement is at an all-time high for the upcoming Royal Rumble event. Considering the surprises Triple H has been giving the fans over the last few months, one can't help but wonder what he has in store for the Royal Rumble.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that an idea has been discussed to have The Rock return as the #30 entrant in the Royal Rumble and win the match.

"The idea we heard regarding a discussion and nothing more, like I said, it's been talked about as a pie-in-the-sky is a surprise No. 30 entrant and winning. It could be something only a few people know but as best we can tell there is nothing official to it right now past a rumor," revealed Dave Meltzer.

There has been massive speculation of the dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns finally taking place at WrestleMania 39. No one can deny the star power and mainstream attention that The Rock brings with him to WWE, however, him winning the Royal Rumble would surely be a debatable decision.

What are your thoughts on The Rock winning the 2023 Royal Rumble match and facing Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39?

