5 Top WWE Rumors from this week: Major name being buried by the company, 20-time champion returning to face Roman Reigns, Plans for John Cena and Becky Lynch

A legendary 20-time champion is rumored to return and face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. A major name is reportedly being buried by the company. We also have reports on WWE's current SummerSlam plans for John Cena and Becky Lynch.

#5 Possible plans for John Cena at SummerSlam

It has been announced that 16-time world champion John Cena will return on the 6/27 episode of Monday Night RAW later this month. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that there is talk of Cena potentially facing the current United States Champion Theory at SummerSlam this year.

"Cena returns on the 6/27 Raw show in Laredo, TX. While this has not been confirmed to us by the company, the talk in wrestling is that it will be Cena vs. Theory at SummerSlam with the idea that working with Cena will bring Theory up to a higher level," said Dave Meltzer.

John Cena and Theory have been teasing a feud against each other for quite some time now. The young star even revealed that he has made pitches for a SummerSlam match against Cena.

#4 WWE's reported plans for Becky Lynch at SummerSlam

WWE reportedly has major SummerSlam plans for former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the company is holding off on a major singles rematch between Lynch and Bianca Belair, but it might happen at this year's SummerSlam.

“I would figure that’s SummerSlam [Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair]. It was very clear that they were holding that match off for a while. I don’t think they’re going to wait for Mania because they don’t have the depth, probably, to wait til Mania. But, I figure they’ll wait to SummerSlam for that and that’s why they didn’t do it here."

Becky Lynch lost the triple threat match against Asuka and Bianca Belair this past weekend at Hell in a Cell. The following night on RAW, she was so desperate for a title that she challenged Dana Brooke for the 24/7 Championship but couldn't manage to win that either.

#3 Seth Rollins had to change character due to being destroyed after a feud with released star

The entire WWE Universe was shocked when Bray Wyatt was released by the company last year. Wyatt was one of the major stars and a top merchandise seller and his release left many baffled.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that the backstage feeling about The Fiend character was that it did more harm than good. Bray Wyatt's booking was also blamed for Seth Rollins turning heel as he "absolutely destroyed him as a babyface."

"Pretty much everybody he worked with got destroyed by him and was left for sh*t and had to rebuild and had to turn heel. I mean, granted, Miz turning heel was probably going to happen anyway because he wasn’t that great of a babyface, and Seth turning heel, because they absolutely destroyed him as a babyface, that’s absolutely due to the Bray Wyatt thing and the booking of the Bray Wyatt thing," said Dave Meltzer.

Seth Rollins continues to be a heel in WWE and has done a great job. As for Bray Wyatt, he recently teased returning to pro-wrestling soon, but no confirmed date or promotion has been revealed yet.

#2 Legendary 20-time champion to return and face Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has defeated and destroyed several top stars over the last couple of years. As part of his new deal, he will be making fewer appearances going forward and will reportedly not even compete at the upcoming Money in the Bank show.

Dave Meltzer has now reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the current plan is for Randy Orton to return and face Roman Reigns at this year's SummerSlam.

"July 30th. He may actually wrestle on TV before that, but July 30th is his first pay-per-view championship match. He may do a television match before then. If he wrestles Riddle, it'll be on TV. It won't be on pay-per-view. At least that's the plan right now. The plan is still Orton for July 30th," said Meltzer.

Randy Orton has been away from WWE television ever since he and Riddle lost their RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos. Meanwhile, Riddle has continued his feud with The Bloodline and will be challenging Roman Reigns for his titles on next week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

#1 WWE is reportedly trying to bury Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family. As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.

Former Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon announced a leave of absence from WWE last month to focus on her family. However, there have been a lot of twists and backstage politics involved in the story since. Reports have suggested that there were doubts over her performance as an executive and key backstage people wanted to bury her.

According to the latest report by Dave Meltzer (via Cageside Seats), the chances of Stephanie McMahon returning to WWE look pretty low after the company publicly buried her with a planted story.

"F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer believes the chances of Stephanie McMahon returning to WWE have “greatly diminished” after WWE publicly buried her with a planted story about her poor job performance following her leave of absence."

Stephanie McMahon has been an integral off-screen as well as on-screen figure in the company. However, she has rarely appeared on television over the last couple of years.

