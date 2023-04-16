5 Top WWE rumors from this week: Major star set to leave WWE, Spoiler for Mr. Money in the Bank 2023, Update on top star allegedly walking out of RAW

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we will take a look at the top rumors from the world of WWE.

The last few days have been rather eventful, as the rumor mill has been full of major reports and speculations.

A major star and multi-time world champion could leave WWE later this year. We also have a potential spoiler on who could be Mr. Money in the Bank 2023 and an update on the status of a top star after allegedly walking out of Monday Night RAW.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top WWE rumors from this past week. Be sure to comment down below and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#5. Roman Reigns' next Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense

TRIBAL CHIEF @Parvej23139304

Celebrate your Tribal Chief

As he is reigning into 1000 Days

As the Universal Champion

On Night of Champions - May 27th at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

#RomanReigns #TribalChief #UnifiedChampion #WWEUniversal #IslandOfRelevancy



@HeymanHustle Get ready to !!!Celebrate your Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns As he is reigning into 1000 DaysAs the Universal ChampionOn Night of Champions - May 27th at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully defended his titles in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes. He is now all set to miss the upcoming show Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico, leading to speculations about his next match.

Ringside News has now reported that Reigns will compete at the May 27 show Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. There is no confirmation yet on who his opponent will be.

It should be noted that Night of Champions would mark exactly 1000 days of Reigns' current run as a world champion in the company - a historic achievement that no one has achieved in decades.

#4. Update on top star's future after allegedly walking out of RAW

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling Squashing any rumors, Seth Rollins currently has no plans to leave the WWE.



One of the driving points is the amount of time he gets to spend with his family while on the road and he isn’t looking to change that. Squashing any rumors, Seth Rollins currently has no plans to leave the WWE. One of the driving points is the amount of time he gets to spend with his family while on the road and he isn’t looking to change that. https://t.co/8ychmddh3c

Seth Rollins picked up an impressive victory over Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39. However, he was involved in a weird segment on the RAW after Mania as he came down to the ring amidst fans signing his theme song but left without saying anything after the commercial break.

A clip soon went viral of a producer having a conversation with Rollins during the break, where the RAW star seemed upset. Rumors soon started of The Visionary being upset with the company. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. claimed that Rollins was so upset that he walked out of RAW.

Seth Rollins did not appear on Monday Night RAW last week, leading to speculations of him leaving the company. WRKD Wrestling has since squashed these rumors, stating that the former Universal Champion has no plans of leaving WWE.

"Squashing any rumors, Seth Rollins currently has no plans to leave the WWE. One of the driving points is the amount of time he gets to spend with his family while on the road and he isn’t looking to change that," tweeted WRKD Wrestling.

Seth Rollins has been one of WWE's biggest stars over the last decade, and the company would definitely not want him to leave. He is also one of the top contenders to finally be the star to end Roman Reigns' historic title run.

#3. Rumor killer on dream Brock Lesnar match

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



The match could “potentially” take place this summer.



- per The idea of Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther has been “floated” around backstage within WWE.The match could “potentially” take place this summer.- per @WRKDWrestling The idea of Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther has been “floated” around backstage within WWE.The match could “potentially” take place this summer.- per @WRKDWrestling https://t.co/E4QHk5m90J

Reports recently emerged that WWE is planning to book a match between Brock Lesnar and Intercontinental Champion Gunther sometime this summer. Fans were extremely excited at the possibility of this dream match between the two heavyweights.

However, a report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter squashed this rumor stating that there are no current plans for Lesnar vs. Gunther.

"Right now there are no plans for Lesnar vs. Gunther at SummerSlam or Lesnar vs. Gunther any time soon. Of course that can change because it is a viable match but if Lesnar is scheduled on SummerSlam there is already a direction that isn’t Gunther," said Dave Meltzer.

Brock Lesnar defeated Omos at WrestleMania 39. Currently, he is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes at Backlash in Puerto Rico. As for Gunther, he is in the middle of a dominating title run as the Intercontinental Champion and looks set to hold on to the title for some time.

#2. Popular SmackDown star is the "leading candidate" to win Money in the Bank this year

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling LA Knight has been discussed internally as a leading candidate to win this year’s Money In The Bank match. #SmackDown

One of the most exciting gimmick bouts in WWE history is the Money in the Bank ladder match. The holder of the MITB briefcase gets a title shot at any time and any place of his choosing.

Throughout history, several stars have been shot into stardom after winning the MITB. The question is - who could it be this year?

According to a report by WRKD Wrestling, SmackDown star LA Knight is currently the top pick internally to become Mr. Money in the Bank 2023.

"LA Knight has been discussed internally as a leading candidate to win this year’s Money In The Bank match," reported WRKD Wrestling.

LA Knight has been a massive fan-favorite over the last few months on the blue brand. However, his booking has been questionable as he has lost several matches recently and was also not part of the WrestleMania 39 match card.

#1. Major star leaving WWE later this year?

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- WrestleVotes

(via WWE would be “very surprised” if Edge finishes his current deal and then goes to AEW- WrestleVotes(via @GiveMeSport WWE would be “very surprised” if Edge finishes his current deal and then goes to AEW - WrestleVotes(via @GiveMeSport) https://t.co/9UkCeVAJ0s

Edge could reportedly be on his way out of the company as he might have his retirement match later this year on SmackDown in Toronto, Canada, in August.

There has been some speculation of the Hall of Famer possibly joining AEW after his last WWE appearance. However, according to a report by WrestleVotes, the internal feeling in WWE is that if Edge has his final match in Toronto, it would be to retire rather than join AEW.

The Rated-R Superstar last competed at WrestleMania 39, defeating the "Demon King" Finn Balor in a brutal Hell in a Cell match. It has to be seen when the fans get to see him back on the screens.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : Do you want to see LA Knight become Mr. MITB 2023? Yes No 0 votes