5 Top WWE rumors from this week: Major star trying to overshadow Sami Zayn, Former champion leaving the door open to go to AEW, Plans for Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 39

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we will take a look at the top rumors from the world of WWE.

Road to WrestleMania 39 is shaping up to be very interesting, and the show already looks to be a must-watch. Multiple engaging storylines have improved the quality of the weekly shows, and fans are hoping to see more of the same in the coming weeks. 'Mania season and rumors go hand-in-hand, and this past week was no different.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top WWE rumors from this past week. Be sure to comment down below and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#5. Vince McMahon is getting creatively involved in a major WWE storyline

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists "It's Paul Levesque and Vince (McMahon). Vince does have input into this 1 (Sami Zayn/Bloodline story). He definitely does.



But still in theory it’s Paul’s decision & we’ll see, I don’t know, Paul’s never been in this situation ever as a creative guy”



- Dave Meltzer

(via WOR) “It’s Paul Levesque and Vince (McMahon). Vince does have input into this 1 (Sami Zayn/Bloodline story). He definitely does.But still in theory it’s Paul’s decision & we’ll see, I don’t know, Paul’s never been in this situation ever as a creative guy”- Dave Meltzer(via WOR) https://t.co/4ntSsOx1Yb

Vince McMahon returned to WWE earlier this year as the former Chairman by leveraging his position as the majority stakeholder in the company. Fans initially feared that he might once again take the charge as the creative head, but that thankfully didn't happen. Reports later stated that Vince McMahon had only returned to work on the rumored WWE sale.

However, it appears that Mr. McMahon isn't entirely away from the creative. Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Vince is involved in the ongoing storyline between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

"Vince [McMahon] does have input into this one. He definitely does," said Meltzer.

Roman Reigns/The Bloodline vs. Sami Zayn has been a massive hit among the fans over the last several months. The WWE Universe is completely behind Sami to dethrone the Tribal Chief at Elimination Chamber, but it is to be seen whether the star from Montreal gets the fairy tale ending.

#4. Major plans for Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 39

Speaking of Roman Reigns, he recently completed a massive 900 days as the Universal Champion in WWE. His record-breaking run has been phenomenal, with many claiming him to be the most dominant champion of this era.

Over the last two WrestleManias, he has managed to retain his title. He is now set to go up against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, and many are considering Rhodes to be the favorite to win this match. If the former AEW star does win the bout, the question is - where does Reigns go from there?

A report from Xero News states that the current plans are for Roman Reigns to main event the Saudi Arabia premium live event, which is rumored to take place in May 2023, after WrestleMania 39.

"Source tells me that the working plan has Roman Reigns main eventing the Saudi Arabia show in May. It's currently unknown what the PPV will be called, but my source tells me he wouldn't be surprised if it was "WrestleMania: Backlash" in Saudi Arabia," reported Xero News.

Roman Reigns also main-evented the last WWE show in Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel 2022, where he successfully defended his title against Logan Paul.

#3. First-time-ever Brock Lesnar match could take place at WrestleMania 39

Brock Lesnar is set to go one-on-one against Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber 2023. Many expected these two to have their decider match at WrestleMania 39, but with it taking place earlier, fans are wondering what the company has planned for Lesnar.

Xero News has reported that the current working plan is for Brock Lesnar to have a first-time-ever match against Intercontinental Champion Gunther for his title.

"Brock vs. Gunther is now the working plan for Mania. Brock/Lashley will have final match this weekend. Talk is Brock/Gunther will likely be for IC title," reported Xero News.

Gunther and Lesnar had a brief staredown at the Royal Rumble last month, and the reaction of the crowd was insane. A match between the two heavyweights is sure to be delivered.

Moreover, someone like Lesnar competing for the Intercontinental Championship would majorly elevate the status of the title.

#2. Top star leaving the door open for AEW return

Cody Rhodes jumping ship from AEW to WWE was a huge moment. No one expected that to happen, especially after all the major shots he took on the company, Vince McMahon, and even Triple H.

AEW drew a lot of attention for the heated backstage brawl at All Out between CM Punk and The Elite. Cody Rhodes recently commented on the incident but didn't take any sides.

Dave Meltzer noted on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Cody Rhodes was careful with his words as he wasn't sure he'd stay with WWE forever and left the door open for an AEW return in the future.

"Plus, who knows if Punk will wind up in WWE or the Young Bucks & Omega will wind up in WWE, or he’ll get a great offer to return to AEW when his WWE deal is up [thinking ahead now that’s the biggest thing as given where he is now, his next deal should be worth far more than this deal]," Meltzer wrote.

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match last year and is all set to headline WrestleMania 39. He will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the show unless Sami Zayn pulls off a surprise and defeats the Tribal Chief at Elimination Chamber.

#1. Backstage details on major name trying to overshadow Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is arguably the most "over" star right now. Fans loved his entire partnership with The Bloodline, but his popularity has sky-rocketed since turning face at the Royal Rumble.

The issue that WWE is facing here is Sami Zayn is taking a lot of attention away from the major announced match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman are heavily involved in the Sami Zayn storyline. He further added that Heyman had to put together his amazing promo segment with Cody Rhodes on RAW to overshadow the Sami Zayn feud and bring some spotlight on the big WrestleMania match between Reigns and Cody.

''The irony is that so much of the recent Reigns-Zayn stuff, notably the Rumble angle, came from Reigns and Heyman. So Heyman had to be involved in putting together something to overshadow probably the greatest angle he’s had a hand in for the longest time, and literally one week later,'' noted Meltzer.

Fans absolutely loved the promo segment between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman on Monday Night RAW a couple of weeks ago.

However, WWE upped the ante with an even more incredible promo segment this week on RAW between Cody and Sami Zayn.

