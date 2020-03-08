5 Twists for WWE Elimination Chamber: The Undertaker saves RAW star, Former Champion could be attacked backstage?

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Could The Undertaker return to help Aleister Black?

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place later tonight. The card has two Chamber matches. The first Elimination Chamber match will see The Miz and John Morrison defend the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships. The second Chamber match will see the winner getting a shot at Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania. We will also see 4 Championships defended on tonight's show although neither the WWE Championship or the Universal Championship will be defended.

What surprises could WWE have for us at Elimination Chamber? We could see The Undertaker making a surprise appearance to set up his WrestleMania match, a popular babyface turning heel and a whole lot more.

Also read: Top AEW star hints that Edge returned to WWE because of All Elite Wrestling

#5 The Undertaker returns to confront AJ Styles

The Undertaker

AJ Styles and Aleister Black will face each other in a No Disqualification match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Styles and The OC have been all over Black in recent weeks and they could definitely use the No DQ stipulation to their advantage tonight.

Someone else who Styles recently crossed paths with, in the ring recently, is none other than WWE legend, The Undertaker. If tonight's No DQ match with Black turns into a beatdown at the hands of Styles and The OC, we could see the lights go off and then have The Deadman show up to make the save.

The Undertaker coming out to save Aleister Black could also have an impact on WrestleMania if that is the direction WWE decide to go. We could see The Undertaker teaming up with Aleister Black at WrestleMania in a handicap match against AJ Styles and The OC. Teaming up would allow Aleister Black to help cover The Undertaker's limitations in the ring at this stage of his career while he himself would get a big boost from teaming up with the Deadman.

1 / 5 NEXT