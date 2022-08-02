Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out on May 16 episode of WWE RAW as the duo were unhappy with the creative's plans to book them. Fans were shocked to find out that the Women's Tag Team Champions vacated their titles backstage and left the area while the flagship show was still ongoing.

Since their walkout, World Wrestling Entertainment has suspended the two stars, potentially without pay. Both superstars have been relatively quiet since the incident, mostly avoiding the public eye.

While it appears both Banks and Naomi had heat with Vince McMahon, he's had more pressing matters since their walkout. Several allegations have been levied at the 77-year-old and he has since retired from the company. Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan have all been promoted to fill Vince's spot.

The company's Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and creative and talent relations head Triple H could work their magic with the talented superstar. There is a chance that she is already working things out behind the scenes.

With Vince McMahon no longer in power, could Naomi return to the company? If she does return to the company, what might she do? Could she return alongside Banks? Perhaps she'll join a popular faction? She could even pursue championship gold.

Below are 5 possible ways Naomi could return to WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement.

#5. The talented star could potentially challenge Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan is SmackDown Women's Champion

If Naomi returns to WWE, there's no guarantee that Sasha Banks will rejoin along with her. Even if both talented stars were to return, there's a chance that both The Boss & Glow will separate their ways. If that's the case, Naomi will undoubtedly want to find her way towards winning championship gold.

The WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan captured the title at Money in the Bank and then retained the championship against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam. If The Miracle Kid needs a new challenger for her title, Naomi may be the perfect choice.

#4. She could return alongside Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks and Naomi

While Naomi may return without Sasha Banks, there's a good chance that both stars will return together. Triple H helped Sasha Banks to become the star she is today. If Hunter and Stephanie McMahon can smooth things over with both superstars, fans will welcome them back together with open arms.

Prior to Naomi and The Boss walking out, they held the Women's Tag Team Championship. The titles have remained vacant ever since they left, and thus, The Boss & Glow are desperately needed to recucitate the division.

If the duo did return together, they'd be in for an exciting time. lyo SKY and Dakota Kai made their WWE main roster debuts alongside Bayley at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Asuka and Alexa Bliss have seemingly formed a tag team. There is fresh competition for Banks and Naomi, which makes for exciting opportunities.

#3. Naomi could oppose Bayley's new stable on WWE RAW

At WWE SummerSlam, Bayley made her shocking but much-anticipated return after Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch's fantastic bout. She came along with former NXT Women's Champion lyo SKY (FKA Io Shirai) and Dakota Kai.

Dakota Kai made her way down the entrance area after Bayley. Kai was released from World Wrestling Entertainment earlier this year, so her return shocked many. lyo SKY came out next and her main roster debut also surprised many as there were rumors she was moving home to Japan.

The trio make for a dangerous combination and are targeting Bianca Belair. While Asuka and Alexa Bliss have stepped up to combat the group, they are still relatively unproven as a tag team. The Boss & Glow could potentially return alongside Bianca to challenge the heel trio.

#2. She could reunite with Tamina

Naomi may want to be in a tag team, but perhaps the team won't be The Boss & Glow. Instead, Naomi could potentially team up with another former member of Team B.A.D.

Tamina is a powerhouse in WWE, but she's rarely found success as a singles superstar. At best, she's generally relegated to the 24/7 Championship division. In a tag team, however, she's been successful. Tamina has even held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Since Naomi was a tag team champion prior to leaving, it'd be logical for her to pursue the gold again upon a potential return. If she doesn't compete alongside Sasha Banks, who better to team up with than a family member? Tamina and Naomi could become future tag team champions.

#1. Naomi could join The Bloodline

The Bloodline

If Naomi wants to work alongside family, Tamina is a solid choice. With that being said, Tamina is far from the only family member Naomi has working in World Wrestling Entertainment.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion is married to Jimmy Uso. With The Bloodline being at the top in the industry, it'd be logical for Naomi to link up with them both because of family and to strengthen the stable even further.

While The Bloodline controls most of the gold on the main roster, they don't currently have their hands on any women's championships. Naomi could make a return and pursue the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship or the RAW Women's Championship. She could even unify the titles just to further fit in within the group.

Will Naomi make a return to World Wrestling Entertainment in the near future? For now, her future remains uncertain. Still, whether Naomi returns alongside Sasha Banks, as part of The Bloodline or on her own, fans will be ecstatic if she does show up again.

