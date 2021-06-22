5 ways WWE can revitalize Baron Corbin after he lost his King status

In a shocking development, Baron Corbin lost his crown to Shinsuke Nakamura last week. The two rivals had been fighting over the status of "King" for more than a month. Now, Corbin is likely facing a substantial change, as he had been using the "King" moniker for almost two years.

The former WWE United States Champion is arguably one of the best heels in the wrestling business. The nuclear heat he receives from the fans fuels his character. Despite this negative response, Corbin has come a long way since his in-ring debut. He still doesn't receive enough credit for his talent and consistency as a performer.

Over the years, he has put on excellent matches with AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Roman Reigns. Unfortunately, his recent losing streak has forced him down the pecking order.

Now that Nakamura has taken his crown, Corbin no longer holds a prominent position. He doesn't have as much heat as he used to, and fans are quickly losing interest in him. If Corbin doesn't redeem himself, he might become an afterthought.

Given his talent, it would be an injustice to let Corbin tread water on SmackDown. Luckily, the former Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Winner has some proponents backstage, including Vince McMahon.

There are several ways WWE can revive Baron Corbin's career, and this slideshow addresses five of these possibilities.

#5 Baron Corbin can re-unite with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Baron Corbin was close friends with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roodein 2019.

After he became the "King of the Ring" in 2019, Corbin moved to SmackDown. His first major feud was with Roman Reigns, and Corbin enlisted Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to deal with his foe.

The Dirty Dawgs - Ziggler and Roode - helped Corbin torment the Big Dog. The ruthless monarch and the Showoff even doused Reigns with dog food. Eventually, the Usos returned to even the odds, and Reigns won the feud. After a mildly successful run, this trio quietly parted ways in February 2020.

Ziggler and Roode recently lost the SmackDown Tag Team Championships to Rey Mysterio and Dominik. Following this defeat, they quickly faded into obscurity. But they could join forces with an old ally to re-establish their dominance over the blue brand.

Corbin, Ziggler, and Roode worked together like a well-oiled machine. The faction drove Reigns and the Usos to the limit, and this trio disbanded too soon. While Roode's suspension and the pandemic played a factor in the breakup, these three men should have had a long run as a stable.

All three stars have seen better days in WWE. If they can get back together, they might be able to redeem themselves and regain the spotlight.

As evident by his previous alliances, Baron Corbin is on another level when he has a few allies in his corner. The cunning Corbin adriotly uses his loyal comrades to gain an advantage over his worst enemies.

Reuniting with the Dirty Dawgs will give Baron Corbin's character a fresh start and alter the landscape of SmackDown.

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @skwrestling_

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Colin Tessier