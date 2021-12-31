WWE has often had athletic, outstanding superstars that never quite broke through the glass ceiling. Ricky Steamboat had a memorable moment at WrestleMania 3 and briefly held the IC title but he never quite got past the midcard. Ken Shamrock had the look and background to be a SuperStar but never took off in WWE. A more recent example is Finn Balor. Balor has been a true star in WWE NXT but has struggled to find his footing on the main roster.

Ricochet is one of the best athletes and high flyers on WWE’s current roster. His matches are always entertaining and, given the time, he can put on a quality match with anyone. Yet Ricochet still struggles to get television time, anywhere above the lower midcard in WWE. He is also rarely given mic time on SmackDown which further keeps him from connecting with the fans.

Ricochet heads into 2022 at a crossroads. WWE has been releasing a number of SuperStars in recent months so the pressure to get over it has increased. Ricochet has the look, the athleticism and the ability, but can he develop a character that resonates with WWE fans? To reach those heights, Ricochet may need some help.

Here are 5 ways WWE could give Ricochet a major push in 2022.

#5. Allow Ricochet a strong showing in WWE’s Royal Rumble.

The Royal Rumble has often been a showcase for future pushes in WWE. Roman Reigns had a couple of strong showings at the Royal Rumble before he was pushed towards WWE title opportunities. Kofi Kingston is regularly showcased at the Royal Rumble. Diesel was an elimination machine in the Royal Rumble during his first appearance which led to his eventual push. Lastly, the Rock was one of the final two competitors in Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Royal Rumble win prior to WrestleMania.

Ricochet has the ability to stand out at Royal Rumble. He has the athleticism to put together move sets similar to what made Kofi Kingston famous over the past several years. He also has the stamina to be one of the first two competitors and last over 30+ minutes in the match. Ricochet could take a showing like this and roll into 2022 as a serious threat to one of SmackDown’s titles, either the IC title or even the Universal title. Michael Cole could build up Ricochet’s efforts during the Rumble and help the WWE Universe get behind the Superstar.

The Royal Rumble may be just the right kind of push to get Ricochet over. It is one of the four major PPV’s on the WWE’s calendar and would be the perfect showcase for his talents. He doesn’t need to win the event, he just needs the air time and storytelling to elevate his character.

