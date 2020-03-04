5 ways WWE got us excited for Elimination Chamber this week on RAW

Will this get a place in the Elimination Chamber program?

WWE RAW delivered on every aspect this week, as it had the perfect bend of in-ring action, promos, and some great betrayals.

The show started on a high note when The Beast Incarnate and his humble advocate took a shot at the number one contender. Paul Heyman had some harsh words about The Scottish Pschyopath, and that didn't sit well with the Superstar who took out the WWE Champion with three Claymore Kicks.

While this was an indication that the show would take us on a journey during the three-hours, no one expected the next turn of events as The Street Profits' became the new RAW Tag Team Champions.

#5 Sarah Logan's attack On former Riott Squad members

Sarah Logan officiated the match between Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan, who happen to be her former stablemates. A confrontation between Sarah and Ruby helped Liv take advantage and get the three-count for the win.

The former Riott Squad member has not been active for some time, but it was nice to see her in zebra stripes this week. Her attack confirmed that it will be every woman for herself in the Elimination Chamber match.

A match between them will be a great one at The Grandest Stage of Them All, but we'll have to see if that comes to fruition.

#4 The match made for the US Title

A match of high-flying action

Humberto Carrillo pinned the United States Champion on RAW during the tag team match, and this set the stage for a match between them at Elimination Chamber.

Humberto is a great Superstar who gave tough competition to the then Universal Champion Seth Rollins in his debut match on the main roster. The performer has grown leaps and bounds since his debut, and we'll have to observe his performance this Sunday against Andrade. The US Champion has recently returned from a 30-day suspension.

It is a given that they'll have the fans on the edge of their seats, as both performers are great between the ropes.

