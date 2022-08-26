5 Women you may have forgotten once worked for WWE

Several female competitors have left a mark in WWE history. Trish Stratus and Lita, for example, have won multiple women's championships and laid the foundation for the Women's revolution, which came a few years after their retirement from active competition.

Meanwhile, a few other former female superstars did not have memorable runs in the Stamford-based company. While some of these ladies competed in only a few matches before leaving the company, others had non-wrestling jobs.

Here are five women you may have forgotten once worked for WWE:

#5. Hiroko Suzuki

Hiroko Suzuki feuded with Torrie Wilson on SmackDown

In June 2004, Hiroko Suzuki made her debut alongside her real-life husband, professional wrestler Kenzo Suzuki on SmackDown. The Japanese star served as a valet and translator for the former tag team champion.

During her tenure in the Stamford-based company, Hiroko had a feud with Torrie Wilson on the blue brand. In November 2004, she teamed up with her husband and Renee Dupree to face Wilson, Rey Mysterio, and Rob Van Dam in a match on SmackDown. However, her team lost the bout.

About three months later, Wilson defeated Hiroko in a Kimono Match on the Friday night show. In 2005, Hiroko and her husband were drafted to Monday Night RAW. Nevertheless, they never appeared on the brand before the company released them from their contracts in July of that same year.

Hiroko's WWE run is anything but memorable. She only competed in two televised matches and lost them both.

#4. Catalina White

Many fans may know Catalina White as a model and the wife of AEW star Jake Hager (fka Jack Swagger). Meanwhile, some of these fans may not remember that she has previously worked for WWE.

The 36-year-old had a brief run in WWE about 14 years ago. After signing a developmental contract, White reported to FCW, WWE's developmental brand at the time, where she worked under the name Saylor James.

However, Jake Hager's wife only competed in one match in FCW. She faced The Girl From Mexico in December 2008. Nevertheless, she lost the bout. In the following year, the company released White from her contract.

She currently continues to work as a model and has also made several appearances on AEW television alongside her husband.

#3. Shaniqua

Shaniqua (aka Linda Miles) won the second season of Tough Enough

Two decades ago, Shaniqua (aka Linda Miles) won the second season of Tough Enough in 2002, alongside Jackie Gayda. She then made her in-ring debut in June of that same year, losing to her former trainer Ivory on Velocity.

Shaniqua had a brief run on the main roster, during which she feuded with Ivory and competed in only three matches. The company then sent her back to developmental, where she spent nearly a year, before returning to WWE TV in 2003 as the manager of The Basham Brothers.

Nevertheless, the company again sent her back to WWE's developmental brand at the time, OVW, in 2004. In an interview with Cafe de Renee, Shaniqua's former partner Doug Basham disclosed that Vince McMahon was the one who made that decision.

"Not being brought up and knowing the etiquette of wrestling, she would say a few things and kinda got some heat. I think she said the wrong thing to Vince McMahon, and Vince McMahon told John Laurinaitis, 'Send her back down to OVW.' I don't know what she said, but I found out she said she wanted to talk to Vince or something like that," he explained.

Shaniqua's second main roster run also saw her compete in only three bouts. In 2004, she reportedly requested her release and left WWE. After her departure, the former college basketball player returned to the sport as she became a referee.

#2. Maxine

In 2009, Maxine signed a contract with WWE and reported to the company's developmental brand, FCW. She also participated in the third season of NXT in 2010. However, she got eliminated in the ninth week.

When NXT later became WWE's developmental brand, Maxine was among its debut roster. After facing Kelly Kelly on Superstars in April 2012, the 36-year-old made her main roster in-ring debut on Monday Night RAW about a month later, teaming up with Natalya to face Kelly and Layla. However, her team lost the bout.

Maxine then had a few more matches on NXT before competing in her second and last bout on Monday Night RAW, which was a Battle Royal. In June 2012, the former NXT star reportedly left the company.

A few years after her departure, Maxine stepped away from in-ring action. Instead, she pursued an acting career. She has appeared in a few movies and TV shows, including Interview with the Prince, Seized, and The Cell. The 36-year-old currently looks almost unrecognizable from her wrestling days.

#1. WWE minority shareholder Shane McMahon's wife, Marissa Mazzola

Marissa Mazzola had a few backstage jobs and co-hosted LiveWire

Although she is a member of the McMahon family, many fans would probably not recall that Marissa Mazzola once worked for WWE.

Mazzola and Shane were next-door neighbors, and they also attended the same university. In 1996, they married after dating for a few years. While her husband worked in his father's company, she also joined WWE, where she worked as a publicist in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The 49-year-old also worked as the Director of Public Relations. In addition to her backstage jobs, Mazzola co-hosted WWF/E LiveWire alongside Michael Cole and Jonathan Coachman between 1999 and 2000.

Nearly two decades ago, Mazzola left the company to pursue other ventures. She founded her own production company, Kamala Films, in 2005.

