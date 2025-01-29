5 wrestlers who should challenge for the WWE United States Championship in 2025

WWE's United States Championship is a title held by legends and future headliners. The US strap has elevated iconic wrestlers like John Cena and Eddie Guerrero from mid-card talents to main-event players. As of this writing, Shinsuke Nakamura holds the title and is in his third reign as champion.

The lineage of the US Title dates back to 1975 in Jim Crockett Promotions, with Harley Race being recognized as the inaugural titleholder. Since then, plenty of legends and Hall of Famers have earned the title of United States Champion, including Ric Flair, Roddy Piper, Sting, Steve Austin, Goldberg, DDP, Booker T, and Terry Funk.

Following Vince McMahon's acquisition of World Championship Wrestling in March 2001, WWE inherited one of professional wrestling's most prestigious titles. After reintroducing and temporarily scrapping the gold as part of the Invasion storyline, the United States Championship returned in 2003 and has become a permanent fixture in the company's mid-card division.

So far, Nakamura has only defended the title twice in 2025. Both times, Shinsuke lost to LA Knight via disqualification, thereby retaining the gold each time. Who's next for The King of Strong Style? Without further ado, let's look at five WWE wrestlers who should challenge for the US Championship in 2025.

#5. The Wyatt Sicks' leader Uncle Howdy should challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE US Title

The Wyatt Sicks were moved to the blue brand earlier this month, but they've yet to make their SmackDown debut. The group last competed on the December 9, 2024, episode of RAW, losing to The Final Testament in an eight-man tag team match. Since that loss, the dark faction has largely been absent from weekly programming, last appearing on the December 23 episode of WWE's flagship show. On that episode, Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz via DQ, leading to The Wyatts attacking Karrion Kross' stable.

2025 can be the year when The Wyatt Sicks reinvents themselves, once again becoming a must-see attraction in World Wrestling Entertainment. Winning championship gold can be a way for one or more members of the group to raise their value in the company.

The group's leader Uncle Howdy is a former champion during his days as Bo Dallas, holding a reign apiece with the NXT Championship, the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship, and the 24/7 Title. However, he's yet to win gold under his current gimmick.

That could change if he were to step up to the dark and menacing Shinsuke Nakamura and challenge for the United States Championship. A feud between Nakamura and The Wyatt Sicks could be the centerpiece of the blue brand's midcard division for months to come.

#4. "The Megastar" LA Knight (again)

LA Knight received the first televised shot at the US Title in 2025, and he appeared to be on the cusp of reclaiming his gold before Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu rushed the ring and assaulted The Megastar on the January 10 episode of SmackDown.

Considering that Knight seemingly had Nakamura beat before the DQ finish, it would be logical to believe that The Megastar is deserving of a rematch for Shinsuke's championship. Knight also received a DQ victory over Nakamura during an untelevised dark match for the United States Championship on January 13, 2025.

Knight is one of SmackDown's most popular stars. As a regular onscreen character, The Megastar is arguably the number two babyface behind Cody Rhodes on the blue brand, though Damian Priest's recent arrival on SmackDown could potentially dispute that claim. Knight is a more than deserving challenger for Nakamura's gold in 2025, and it'd make sense for the former US Champion to receive yet another title rematch sometime soon.

#3. "The Samoan Werewolf" Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu has become a standout performer in Solo Sikoa's Bloodline stable, quickly asserting himself as a star on the rise in World Wrestling Entertainment. Fatu is the heavy-hitting enforcer of Sikoa, acting as an intimidating force whenever he makes his presence known in a WWE ring.

The Samoan Werewolf brings incredible intensity and extreme violence, nearly demolishing "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman at the most recent Saturday Night's Main Event.

Fatu quickly captured gold less than two months after his SmackDown televised debut, winning the WWE Tag Team Titles alongside Tama Tonga on August 2, 2024. However, Jacob relinquished the gold to Tonga Lao a few weeks later per the request of Solo Sikoa.

In 2025, what if The Samoan Werewolf were to capture the United States Championship and gift the title to Solo Sikoa? This would demonstrate Jacob's strong loyalty to his Tribal Chief. That gesture would also add heat to Sikoa and his title reign because Solo wouldn't need to win the gold in the traditional way to call himself United States Champion.

#2. "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman has won nearly every title on the main roster, and the United States Championship is the only belt preventing him from being declared a Grand Slam Champion. The Monster Among Men is a versatile performer who could be used on any part of the card, as he wouldn't look out of place in either the opening match, the mid-card, or the main event.

Strowman held a reign apiece with the Universal Championship and the Intercontinental Title. He's also the 2018 Mr. Money in The Bank, the 'Greatest' Royal Rumble winner, and a two-time WWE RAW Tag Team Champion. In the current year, he put on a slobberknocker with The Samoan Werewolf.

Braun's sole reign as Intercontinental Champion happened by toppling Shinsuke Nakamura for the gold on the last SmackDown of January 2020. In 2025, Strowman could relive history by once again winning mid-card gold from The King of Strong Style.

#1. WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champion Chad Gable

WWE RAW Superstar Chad Gable was highly compelling in his pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship in 2023 and 2024. However, after failing to win the gold on multiple occasions, his career has seemingly floundered.

WWE appears to have moved on to pushing Bron Breakker as the centerpiece of the IC Title division, and Gable's chance at becoming Intercontinental Champion anytime soon appears slim to none.

The 2012 Olympian could turn his career around with a move to the blue brand sometime in 2025. While on SmackDown, Gable could pursue the United States Championship, a title that perfectly matches the theme of his faction, American Made. However, perhaps WWE should wait to make this brand transfer after Shinsuke has already lost the US Title, considering it would make better sense for the villainous Gable to target a babyface champion rather than a vicious heel like Nakamura.

