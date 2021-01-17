5 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: WWE star not leaving until 2024, 'Significantly lower' contracts given to 4 RAW stars?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. It's been an interesting week in the WWE and wrestling rumor mill, so let's jump right into it:

#5. Hope is true: Ricochet's WWE contract status

Ricochet debuted on the WWE main roster in 2019 and has seen moderate success since then. He was never going to become a main eventer in WWE instantaneously, and he has been taking the slow but organic build to become a bigger star.

There's a lot for him to work on, especially his character. But from the look of things, he's going to have plenty of time to develop further. Not only because WWE has enough main event stars at the moment, but he may have at least three more years on his contract. While there was a rumor about his WWE contract expiring soon, he shut down that rumor on Twitter.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ricochet signed a five-year contract in 2019 - well before the pandemic, and during a time when WWE was seemingly desperate to lock down talents to long-term deals.

Sportskeeda's Lennard Surrao wrote:

As he signed his new deal before the COVID-19 pandemic, Ricochet secured a lucrative 5-year contract. WWE was trying to keep its talent from joining AEW at that time, and they splashed a lot of money to lock its talent down to long-term deals.

We hope this is true because it makes a lot more sense for Ricochet to stay in WWE. Many fans would argue that he's an underutilized star, and perhaps he is to some extent, but in WWE, ascending the ladder takes time.

Most Superstars have to take the long road to become a main event star, and Ricochet has the potential to be just that.