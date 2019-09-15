5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: 7 superstars added to huge 'injury list', "Unhappy" superstars staying with WWE

Rohit Nath

Vince McMahon(right); Drew McIntyre (left)

Welcome to the mid-September edition of "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't!". It's been quite a solid week in the world of wrestling, with WWE having their final shows before WWE Clash of Champions 2019.

It certainly has shaped into being quite an interesting PPV card and as a whole, WWE looks to continue the momentum they've been having over the past couple of months. If you really look at it, the product as a whole has been pretty solid and consistent for a period of time now. It's easy to forget that when there are the inevitably lesser quality episodes of RAW, but this past week, WWE delivered on both fronts.

It's an exciting time in wrestling as NXT is all set to make the big jump to the USA Network this coming week, while All Elite Wrestling is on the road to their big show on TNT. It's an exciting time to be a wrestling fan right now and these are the rumours that we hope are true, and those, of course, we hope aren't.

#5 Hope is true: Not many significant changes expected for the WWE draft

We're all set for a draft soon

As you know by now, it's fully expected that at some point later this month or early next month, WWE will host a draft to sort out the rosters as SmackDown's move to FOX is made permanent.

This will effectively put an end to the Wild Card Rule and once again make the rosters exclusive - something that it was until April of this year.

According to Sportskeeda's own Tom Colohue, don't expect any sweeping changes this coming draft, as the last Superstar Shake-Up was done with one eye towards the FOX move.

According to sources within #WWE, the next brand shakeup isn't expected to bring in sweeping changes because the previous shakeup was already made with a view to the #FOX move.



There may be notable changes, but it's more to draw a line under the #Raw and #SDLive rosters. — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) September 9, 2019

We hope this is true because the brand exclusivity should never have ended in the first place.

