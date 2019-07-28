5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Big update on The Rock's return, Goldberg has major backstage heat in WWE?

The Rock and Roman Reigns (left); Goldberg (right)

Welcome to this week's edition of "5 wrestling rumours we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't"! It's been a very happening week in the world of wrestling, particularly more so as we're in the midst of the build to WWE SummerSlam 2019.

There hasn't been too big a build towards the event despite the fact that they had less than a month from Extreme Rules to get to the PPV. It came as a surprise because the RAW Reunion episode that happened this past week saw minimal build to the biggest party of the summer, with only a couple of storylines being given any importance.

Other than that, it was a nostalgia show on RAW. SmackDown Live, on the other hand, was absolutely solid, even setting up a potential main event blockbuster showdown between Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton.

Either way, this week's wrestling rumour mill has been abuzz with some very interesting scoops, and we assess which we hope are true and of course, which we hope aren't.

#5. We hope is true: Charlotte Flair's SummerSlam opponent

Charlotte Flair demanded an opponent "better" than Ember Moon

Charlotte Flair was surprisingly beaten quickly by Ember Moon on SmackDown Live, ruling her out of contention for the SmackDown Women's title. After the match, Flair demanded someone "better" than Ember Moon, indicating that she will, in fact, be competing at SummerSlam.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Charlotte Flair is set to take on WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at SummerSlam 2019. It's a dream match-up between two of the most decorated Women's Champions in WWE history, and it would be an amazing marquee match.

It's interesting to see WWE going for the big match-up, and it's certainly going to be exciting to watch.

