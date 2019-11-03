5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: WWE's stunning contract offer to Kenny Omega, Lesnar saves 3 WWE legends

Kenny Omega and Brock Lesnar

Welcome to this week's edition of wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't! It's been an interesting week in the world of wrestling, particularly as we saw WWE Crown Jewel mid-week.

The event went on as planned, but there was an incident after where a majority of the WWE crew (including talent) were stranded and the plane didn't take off. Reportedly, there were some serious technical issues with the plane that kept the talent from taking off.

Luckily, SmackDown was saved thanks to an exciting invasion from NXT, which could lead to some incredible television in the coming weeks. Without going much further, let's take a look at the wrestling rumors we hope are true and those, of course, we hope aren't.

#5. Hope is true: Brock Lesnar takes WWE legends on his plane

Brock Lesnar

The plane issues seemed to start before the show and although it wasn't for most of the talent, it was the case for three WWE legends - Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and Jimmy Hart. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the legends had a bit of trouble getting to Saudi Arabia as the plane had a tire burst when stopping at Iceland.

While it jeopardized the legends' appearance in Saudi Arabia, an unlikely name came to save the day - Brock Lesnar. Hogan didn't outright mention his name, but made it clear by calling him "Minnesota boy", stating on Facebook:

Over there is a buddy of ours and he's got the same type of plane we were on, and he's going to be graceful enough to let us climb on board to continue the journey. Former Minnesota boy... we're going to make it."

We hope this is true because it's a reflection of how good a person Lesnar can be, particularly when he has the image of being cold and unfriendly.

