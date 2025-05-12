5 Wrestling veterans who should be added to the WWE NXT roster

WWE NXT is a platform for the up-and-coming stars of tomorrow before wrestlers arrive on the main roster. These budding competitors have received guidance from legendary wrestling veterans like Shawn Michaels and William Regal.

The brand is where talents grow into major superstars ready for the call-up. Pro wrestling stars like Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Big E, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka have all made an impact on the developmental brand before bursting onto the scene of RAW or SmackDown!

The developing rookies are still in a learning phase, and therefore, it wouldn't hurt to add another veteran or two to the NXT roster to help guide the young up-and-comers. That would also offer the opportunity of seeing a beloved legend having one last run in the big time.

If the Stamford-based promotion is looking to hire veterans to add greater depth and wisdom to the black-and-silver brand, they should consider checking out these five stars of yesteryear!

#5. Glenn Gilbertti, aka Disco Inferno, could lend his expertise in wrestling safety to the women's division of WWE NXT

Disco Inferno hasn't wrestled on a regular basis in years, but he's still affecting the wrestling world with his online hot takes that exude heel heat. Gilbertti's last major wrestling storyline was in TNA where he garnered the ire of Tessa Blanchard, putting over the young star on her way to making history as the first woman to ever win the IMPACT World Championship. What if he played a similar role in the brand that's closely worked with TNA in recent years, the black-and-silver brand of NXT?

Gilbertti could take on the role of an in-ring guide/guru, offering unsolicited advice to wrestlers like Jordynne Grace and Giulia. He could potentially anger The Juggernaut by confronting her about in-ring safety, proper etiquette, and not dropping her opponent on sensitive areas like their head or neck. Disco could also offer advice on topics such as femininity and how women supposedly ought to be portrayed in professional wrestling.

Glenn Gilbertti began his in-ring journey in the early 1990s, and over 30 years later, he'd still make an amusing addition to any wrestling show. He's won gold in World Championship Wrestling, including a reign as WCW Cruiserweight Champion and two reigns as World Television Champion, but Disco has never wrestled or danced in a WWE ring. The Juggernaut might have the power to change that if WWE and Disco form a partnership, leading to the potential of another intergender battle for Gilbertti.

#4. Big Vito as the manager of "The Don" Tony D'Angelo

Expand Tweet

After Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo betrayed Tony D'Angelo and sided with Darkstate, The D'Angelo Family appears to be in shambles. Tony D may need the help of an experienced in-ring mafioso to help bring The Family back to its former glory. Two-time WCW Hardcore Champion Big Vito is still wrestling on the indie scene in 2025, but perhaps he'd be best utilized in a role as the ringside manager and occasional tag team partner of NXT's mafia boss.

Vito began his in-ring journey in 1990, going on to wrestle for top promotions such as WWF/WWE, ECW, and World Championship Wrestling. The 35-year veteran has plenty of experience and knowledge to help guide young up-and-comers such as Tony D'Angelo, Luca Crusifino, and Adriana Rizzo. There are rumors of Tony D being called up to the main roster soon, and he could be taking The Family with him. Vito could potentially help make The Don's transition to RAW and SmackDown as smooth as possible.

Big Vito's most significant storyline in WWE was a comical angle about a tough mafioso in a dress during the Ruthless Aggression Era. His most recent run with the Stamford-based company lasted from 2005 to 2007. If Vito were to return in 2025, he could be reintroduced in a much more serious role, not needing to wear a dress to appease Vince McMahon or fool the feds this time around.

#3. Crowbar could clash with The Culling and introduce new stars from ISPW to WWE NXT

Crowbar might be best remembered for his WCW run in the late '90s and early 2000s, perhaps most notably teaming with David Flair and capturing the WCW World Tag Team Championship. In 2025, the 33-year in-ring veteran could still be found performing on the indie circuit as a freelancer and making what might be a one-off appearance for AEW's ROH brand, wrestling "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer.

The 51-year-old New Jersey native is still able to work an entertaining bout in the ring. Perhaps his talents would be best utilized with him working with the up-and-coming stars of tomorrow in NXT, helping grow their skills and guiding them with decades of in-ring experience. He could also use his indie connections to help introduce talent from the Independent Superstars of Pro Wrestling to the WWE Universe, such as former two-time ISPW Tag Team Champions "The Phoenix" GKM (who's currently rehabbing an injury) and "The Son of the Sun" Leo Sparrow.

Shawn Spears acts as a veteran guide for young talent in The Culling, but if Crowbar arrives on the scene, Spears might feel threatened that another in-ring veteran could be looking to take his spot on the roster. The Chairman and his crew versus Crowbar could make for an entertaining battle, especially if an exciting competitor like Je'Von Evans is thrown into the mix as an ally of the former WCW star. Crowbar could also request backup from ISPW to help him in NXT.

#2. Two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore could become the class clown of Chase U

Enzo Amore hasn't been seen in WWE since 2018. The former tag team star had a lot of backstage heat and became ensnared in the #MeToo Movement, as unproven allegations against Amore appeared to be the tipping point leading to his release in January 2018. The Realest Guy in the Room has steered clear of trouble since then and has continued to work on the independent scene in the present year.

WWE has given second and third chances to wrestlers in the past, and considering that he was legally cleared of any criminal wrongdoing stemming from the allegations that seemingly led to his 2018 dismissal, perhaps the TKO-owned company owes the trash-talking New Jersey native another chance at the big time. Enzo could prove his worth by working his way back up from the bottom of the WWE system.

This in-ring veteran of nearly 13 years would be a valuable asset to the black-and-silver brand, providing quality entertainment to wrestling fans watching WWE NXT each week. One amusing way to reintroduce Amore would be to pair him with Andre Chase, turning Enzo into the class clown of Chase U and the thorn in the side of the professor. Amore's comedic antics with Mr. Chase could become one of the more entertaining aspects of the developmental brand.

#1. Joey Janela could form a Bad Boys tag team with Lexis King

GCW headliner Joey Janela had the honor of wrestling in Sabu's retirement match nearly a month before the ECW legend's death. The Bad Boy is perhaps best known for his work during the early years of AEW. While he's obviously not the favorite wrestler of Jim Cornette, that doesn't necessarily mean that he can't be utilized in a positive way in the professional wrestling business.

Being an in-ring veteran of over 18 years at only 35 years old, Joey Janela has endured a death-defying journey that has led him to perform in various states and countries throughout the world, but it's yet to lead him to a WWE contract. If he were to be signed by the sports entertainment powerhouse, perhaps he'd be best utilized in a tag team with another former AEW competitor, who once went by the ring name of Brian Pillman, Jr.

Janela and Lexis King could form a bond and become The Bad Boys of NXT, quickly rising through the ranks on the way to the NXT Tag Team Championship. King has wrestled for over seven years and most recently held a reign as NXT Heritage Cup Champion for over 100 days. Lexis wasn't able to overcome Ricky Saints for the North American Title on April 29th, but maybe he'd have better luck winning more gold with Janela by his side. There's also the potential of a future rivalry between the two bad boys.

