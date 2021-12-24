5 WWE moments that upset superstars' family members

While WWE Superstars know the outcome of their matches in advance, the same cannot be said for their family members.

For example, many of Roman Reigns’ relatives watched from ringside as the former Shield member competed in his first WrestleMania main event in 2015. Reigns was expected to defeat Brock Lesnar that day, but WWE’s higher-ups booked Seth Rollins as the winner of an impromptu Triple Threat match instead.

Thanks to various sources and out-of-character interviews, WWE fans now have more access to behind-the-scenes information than ever before. Over the last decade, social media has also provided a platform for superstars – and their families – to react to controversial incidents within minutes.

In this article, let’s take a look at five WWE moments that legitimately upset superstars’ families.

#5 The Undertaker’s daughter was upset after WWE WrestleMania 34

After years of speculation, The Undertaker and John Cena finally went one-on-one in a WrestleMania match for the first time at WrestleMania 34 in 2018.

Although the match had been anticipated for over a decade, the end result was widely viewed as an underwhelming spectacle. The Undertaker quickly defeated Cena in a glorified three-minute squash match, which also included a pre-match segment between Cena and Elias.

The man behind The Undertaker’s menacing character, Mark Calaway, appeared in a Cold as Balls episode with Kevin Hart in November 2021. He revealed that his daughter was legitimately upset after the match because she did not want Cena to lose:

"They [The Undertaker’s family] come back after I go backstage, and she is just distraught. I'm like, 'What's wrong?' and she's like, 'Well, dad, I'm happy you won, but I'm really sad John lost.' So I gotta go get John. I said, 'John, you got to come talk to my daughter.' He was really good, though,” said The Undertaker.

Cena explained to The Undertaker’s daughter that he said a lot of bad things to her father in the weeks leading up to the match. The 16-time world champion also told her that he deserved to lose against his legendary opponent.

