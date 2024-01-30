WWE introduced the Elimination Chamber event in 2010, and it has become an annual event after The Royal Rumble. The premium live event is typically highlighted by one or more Chamber Matches.

The Elimination Chamber is an enclosed cage structure that has a menacing appearance. Within the Chamber, there are separate pods in each corner, which hold a superstar until they are released to compete in the match.

The Elimination Chamber is an event that always has WrestleMania implications. The Chamber participants often compete for a title, but this year it appears that one of the matches will likely be for an opportunity to challenge Seth Rollins at WrestleMania for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Here is our list of five RAW Superstars who could be in the 2024 Elimination Chamber Match.

#5. Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal is trying to climb his way back to the top!

Making his official WWE debut in 2010, Jinder Mahal has seen his fair share of highs and lows throughout his career. Everyone can remember his stint with 3MB, which was certainly nothing to write home about. However, he would go on to become a main event superstar and one of the top names in the company.

Jinder Mahal reached the peak of his career in 2017 when he defeated Randy Orton at the Backlash event, where he became the new WWE Champion. Jinder also found his way back into the title picture recently when he unsuccessfully challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title on the January 7th episode of RAW. A spot in the Elimination Chamber would help Mahal climb back into main event status.

#4. 10-time WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso

Jey Uso is going to war with Kevin Owens inside the Chamber!

With the 2024 Royal Rumble event now in the rearview, we can take a look back at the big event and reminisce on the moments that made the Rumble so great. One of those memorable instances was Jimmy and Jey Uso entering 1st and 2nd and having that epic staredown in the middle of the ring. This was the first time The Uso's had been in the same ring in quite some time.

Jey Uso has been on a quest to build his own legacy as a main event singles star. With a spot in the Elimination Chamber match, he could take a significant step in the right direction of singles dominance. Jey has established himself as one of RAW's best performers, but he is searching for more.

#3. Current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther

The longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time!

If you took Stan Hansen, Vader, Haku, and mixed them all into one hybrid wrestler, you might get Intercontinental Champion Gunther. The Austrian-born star is one of the toughest performers on the planet, and he has the size and in-ring presence to accompany his raw toughness.

Early on in Gunther's WWE run, he became the longest-reigning NXT UK Champion after holding the title for 870 days. Gunther went on to main roster superstardom when he won the Intercontinental Championship in 2022.

As of this writing, Gunther has held that title for almost 600 days, making him the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. He could add more titles to his arsenal if he can get into the Elimination Chamber and go on to win the World Heavyweight title at WrestleMania.

#2. 2-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

When Drew McIntyre made his main roster debut in 2009, Vince McMahon himself dubbed the Scottish star "The Chosen One." Mr. McMahon had high hopes for Drew, and he showed signs of greatness early on, but things didn't work out quite as planned, as McIntyre soon found himself playing the air guitar as a member of 3MB.

Drew was released in 2014, and from there, he went back to his roots in the independent scene. McIntyre went back to ICW and eventually returned to TNA/IMPACT, where he completely dominated en route to becoming a World Champion. Drew re-signed with WWE in 2017 and quickly worked his way into the main event picture.

There are rumors surrounding Drew McIntyre and his future with WWE. Some believe Drew may not stay with the company as he has not renewed his contract yet. However, he could stick around and find his way into the Elimination Chamber, which would help kickstart his resurgence to the top.

#1. Current RAW Tag Team Champion Finn Balor

The Demon Finn Balor could go after Seth's title!

Before signing with WWE in 2014, Finn Balor was an established global megastar. As one of the founding members of The Bullet Club, Balor was one of the catalysts of a major surge in popularity for Japanese wrestling in the 2010s.

Balor started his WWE journey on the NXT roster and became one of the key components of the Yellow Brand's massive success early on. After making his main roster debut in 2016, he quickly rose to the top, becoming the inaugural Universal Champion before suffering an injury that forced him to vacate the title.

Balor remains one of the company's elite stars and could be a great addition to the Elimination Chamber match.

