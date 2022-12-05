5 WWE RAW Superstars who could finally dethrone Roman Reigns

On Friday's list, we narrowed down five WWE Superstars currently assigned to SmackDown who could finally end the monumental reign of The Tribal Chief.

As we look forward to RAW tonight, it only makes sense that the new list, as mentioned in the previous one, pertaining to superstars from the RAW roster, be narrowed down prior to the show.

The Bloodline is arguably the biggest story in all sports entertainment right now, and the top guy is, without a shred of a doubt, walking into WrestleMania in Hollywood next year as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

There is a strong possibility that The Head of the Table could face The Rock at The Show of Shows. But the WWE Universe recently voiced their disapproval of the Great One winning the Rumble match. With the company always making last-minute changes to its planned matches and storylines, anything can happen come this WrestleMania season.

Henceforth, the superstars mentioned in this list are all credible and worthy men who could finally dethrone Roman Reigns, if not on the Grandest Stage of them All, when the time is right.

#5. Heroes get remembered, but Legends never die...Only Killed

Randy Orton might have killer plans upon return

It was rumored earlier this year that Randy Orton was The Tribal Chief's SummerSlam opponent, with the two having previously met in an underrated classic in the 2014 edition. Until Brock Lesnar slammed those rumors by showing up on SmackDown to F-5 the champion.

WWE still has a money match readymade at hand - the former Legend Killer versus The Head of the Table - when Orton resurfaces after healing up.

While it's not a win that Orton needs, even in the slightest, the sheer popularity and legendary status of The Viper is enough to break the internet and create headlines. With his incredible popularity and adoration amongst the WWE Universe, it wouldn't be the worst decision in the world.

Randy Orton is a 14-time World Champion in WWE.

#4. The Phenomenal One rallies for one more WWE World Title, or in this case, two

The last time AJ Styles met Roman Reigns...

AJ Styles and Roman Reigns had a barn-burner at Extreme Rules in 2016, with the latter barely going over. Seriously, go watch that match if you haven't already.

Unfortunately, their two-month-long feud back then was the only time they tangled.

Cut to 2022, and Styles vs. Reigns still looks like a fresh matchup, owing to the two men growing over the years, especially the latter. With The Phenomenal One recently ending his three-year Premium Live Event singles match losing streak by defeating Finn Bálor at Survivor Series, things should now work in favor of the former WWE Champion. The man has paid his dues and deserves another run at the top.

#3. Reigns has an American Nightmare to overcome

Cody Rhodes versus Roman Reigns is a fresh matchup

Roman Reigns does not have a lot of fresh legit challengers left in the WWE after spending the last two years running roughshod through every single challenge that came his way.

Enter Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and pulled off an epic trilogy with Seth Rollins with a five-star match under his belt. He defeated The Visionary inside the Hell In A Cell earlier this year and then left like a champ to heal up from injuries.

With a new update on his return, Royal Rumble seems like a good place to make an impactful return, not that he needs it, as any night in which Rhodes decides to show up will be a remarkable comeback moment in itself.

He is arguably the best option to end The Tribal Chief's reign if the company decides to do it sometime soon, like, let's say, in Hollywood next year in April.

#2. "He won't allow me to let go. He won't allow me..." - Roman Reigns succumbs to his demons

There is only one challenger throughout his two-year title defense, who defeated Reigns, albeit by disqualification. That man is his former stablemate, Seth Rollins.

In what can be described as the only saving grace of an otherwise largely underwhelming show, the former Shield brothers tore the house down in an incredibly dramatic opener at Royal Rumble this year.

Rollins even has a 2-0 record against Reigns on Premium Live Event. Before Rumble, the two met at Money in the Bank in 2016, where the former ended The Big Dog's third WWE Championship run with a pedigree.

Some superstars always have the other's number. We've seen it many times in the past. Batista managed to defeat The Game each time in their trilogy in 2005, while The Animal has always found himself one-upped by Edge in all their Premium Live Events matches. Similarly, Seth Rollins might just be the one who manages to sneak a win over Roman Reigns every time.

#1. Montez Ford becomes a made man by doing the inconceivable

Montez Ford versus Roman Reigns holds promise as a headliner

Montez Ford is currently in the tag team division alongside Angelo Dawkins, and the two men are truly amazing together.

However, the company has expressed interest in pushing the former Tag Team Triple Crown Champion as a singles competitor, and the WWE Universe believes in Ford's future success.

The two met on the September 24, 2021, edition of SmackDown, in a match that saw Reigns submit Ford to the guillotine submission maneuver.

Out of all the entries on this list, Montez Ford could create the biggest impact from an underdog standpoint, an up-and-comer who is yet to have a singles run and championship. Thus if he manages to dethrone Roman Reigns at some point in 2023, he will instantly become a made man.

Do you have another WWE Superstar in mind who could end Roman Reigns' monumental run on top? Sound off in the comments section below.

