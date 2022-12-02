5 WWE SmackDown Superstars who could finally dethrone Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, having spent 823 days at the top at the time of writing. The Head of the Table began his reign in 2020 by dethroning "The Fiend", Bray Wyatt, in a triple threat match at WWE Payback. Throughout his time as champion, he has left a plethora of big names in his rear-view mirror.

Among them are former world champions Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Edge, Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, John Cena, Finn Bálor, Brock Lesnar, Big E, Bill Goldberg, with The Bloodline's Jey Uso and Sami Zayn and two other relatively new talents out of the lot, including Riddle and the Youtube sensation Logan Paul.

He also retained the title against Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble this year but lost the match due to disqualification.

He is WWE's undisputed star attraction. No other promotion in the pro-wrestling world stands a chance in terms of star power. Henceforth, whoever winds up ending The Tribal Chief's reign will become an instant household name.

Read on to look at the five wrestlers narrowed down, who are currently assigned to SmackDown and have the chops to finally dethrone The Head of the Table.

Note: We will pick five wrestlers from RAW in another list shortly.

#5. Doomsday is upon The Tribal Chief

Karrion Kross and Roman Reigns has not met one-on-one in the ring yet

Although his stock has dropped since his loss at the hands of Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel, the wrestler formerly known as The Tollman is one of the best talents assigned to SmackDown.

He made his second debut of sorts in August 2022, immediately making a statement that "the clock is ticking" for The Tribal Chief. Since then, however, he has been embroiled in an intense feud with The Scottish Warrior.

On the November 18th episode of SmackDown, he put Reigns on notice once again in a backstage segment involving The Usos.

When asked for a name he wishes to share the ring with next, he proclaimed Reigns as the guy, and further went on to praise him.

"Roman Reigns [is who I wanna work with next]. I feel like everyone should wanna be in the ring with Roman Reigns. For me, I hope nobody minds that I’m comparing him but, to me he’s our modern-day Bruno [Sammartino]. What he’s doing right now in my opinion is historic for our company’s history, this art of storytelling.

He even compared a potential showdown between them to a "Superman versus Batman" scenario.

I like big fight feel, I like those freak show fights, those Superman versus Batman, this shouldn’t happen, we wish it would happen but there’s no way it does happen and then it happens and it happens at WWE and that’s why people come to see the show, to cultivate the energy in a building. I wake up every day for that, I train for that, I’m aiming for that, you know?

The Herald of Doomsday is one of the few remaining top stars on the SmackDown roster who has a legitimate chance against Roman Reigns. The two are yet to compete in a singles match in WWE.

#4. Gunther versus Roman Reigns? Shut up and take my money!

Gunther and Roman Reigns have not yet crossed paths

Another superstar on the roster who has name-dropped Reigns as someone he'd like to work with is WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. He is also a legit contender capable of cutting down the legs of the The Head of the Table.

The Ring General has had a newsworthy year, with a title run that's unique in its own right. Whilst only a few men have stepped up, the fact is that all the matches have been high stakes. One can revisit the "5-star match" between Sheamus and Gunther at Clash at the Castle for the umpteenth time, such is its recall value.

His unique way of defending his title against those that have earned it has made the Intercontinental Championship special.

While Braun Strowman looks likely to be his next challenger, Gunther was recently thrown into the rumor mill as a potential opponent for Reigns at WrestleMania in Hollywood.

It's a no-brainer that when The Ring General and The Head of the Table finally meet, it's going to be one of the most remarkable matches in WWE history.

#3. Sami Zayn knocks off The Head of the Table

Sami Zayn is the MVP of The Bloodline's dramatic storyline

Sami Zayn proved his loyalty to The Tribal Chief during Survivor Series. Everyone in The Bloodline seems to be loving the Honorary Uce at the moment. But you know what they say, all good things must come to an end.

Reigns is simply not going to live down the fact that an "honorary" non-blood related member of his family is getting this kind of attention.

The rumor mill is abuzz with a storyline that sees Zayn team up with Kevin Owens to take The Usos down. But the wilder theory is that he stands up to The Tribal Chief in a singles match for the world championship.

2023 will mark ten years of Sami Zayn's career in WWE. The man is yet to win a world title. If he were to hand Roman Reigns his first loss in over 1000 days, it could only be deemed to be a well-earned moment for the Honorary Uce.

#2. Big E returns to WWE to reclaim top spot and silence naysayers

In one of the most feel-good moments since the dawn of a new decade, Big E became Mr. Money in the Bank and subsequently cashed-in on Bobby Lashly to capture his first WWE Championship. His reign, however, was prematurely cut short by Brock Lesnar at the WWE Day 1 premium live event.

During his run as champion in the second half of 2021, E and The Tribal Chief met at Survivor Series in a highly entertaining Champion vs. Champion bout that saw the former prevail. Big E reflected on this match in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

"...I didn't have all these accolades coming into the business, and even though I'm not the Roman type, it's all about that fight for me. My life has been filled with learning how to get up after getting knocked down."

The New Day powerhouse and Booty O lovin' crowd favorite was sidelined due to an alarming injury that happened earlier this year.

If he is healthy and fit to return to the company, where he is still a member of the SmackDown roster, Big E can show up and straight away stake his claim.

Honorable Mention: Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns in 2015

Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns are no strangers to each other. At Money in the Bank in 2015, the former kickstarted a feud with The Big Dog, and the two met in singles matches at WWE's premium live events, Battleground and Hell in a Cell later that year, scoring a victory each.

Their bout inside the cell was not given enough credit. They have not indulged in a feud with each other since.

Prior to their storyline in 2015, however, The Wyatt Family and Shield wrestled in arguably both factions' finest match to date at Elimination Chamber. The action was fast-paced, slick and full of quality. For the record, Wyatt pinned Reigns in the match and did so again at Survivor Series 2016 in another tag team classic.

Although Bray Wyatt doesn't need a title to establish his credentials, he is still a credible challenger to The Tribal Chief, and there is a possibility that he will end the latter's historic reign.

#1. Jey Uso stands up to The Head of the Table again years later, having improved and learned a few things

Jey Uso was arguably Reigns' best challenger during the latter's record-setting title reign

Jey Uso should probably be the one to bring The Head of the Table down. Not out of the realm of possibility, is it?

Both men have known each other really well to a produce top quality match and moreover, the best part about it would be that a new main eventer could be established in the process.

Roman Reigns has even singled out Jey as his favorite opponent during his current run as the Undisputed Champion, and the WWE Universe agrees with him completely.

gơɖƖყ⁷☝🏾 @godIymode Jey Uso vs Roman Reigns was a work of art, feud of the year, a whole masterpiece.



It really cemented Jey Uso as someone who could hang in the main event scene.



I need to see them run it back soon. Jey Uso vs Roman Reigns was a work of art, feud of the year, a whole masterpiece. It really cemented Jey Uso as someone who could hang in the main event scene.I need to see them run it back soon. https://t.co/UmUfcIZIL6

ycipsss | Undisputed 4EVA 🏅 @ycipsssWW Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso inside Hell in a Cell is still the BEST match of Roman's entire Universal Championship reign. Storytelling at it's finest. Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso inside Hell in a Cell is still the BEST match of Roman's entire Universal Championship reign. Storytelling at it's finest. https://t.co/QN7f7xmTmt

In an interview with Sportskeeda back in 2018, Jey's brother Jimmy Uso spoke about their potential break-up and a dream bout at WrestleMania between the two brothers.

"I don't know man, never really thought about it. As far as going singles, it really hasn't crossed my mind, because we have so much more left to do in the tag division. The Usos have so much more to give. People haven't seen all of us."

Jimmy stated.

Another dream match would be me vs my brother at WrestleMania. I grew up watching Bret vs Owen in a cage match, and they beat the living hell out of each other. I thought it was really cool, what they did. And they've been doing that all their lives. That's the same way I see us whenever we get the chance for that to happen.

A year later, The Usos discussed having a WrestleMania main event together as a tag team.

The Usos have been with WWE since late 2009, and made their debut on the main roster alongside Tamina Snuka on RAW in 2010. They have made a substantial mark in the tag team division. Among the two, Jey Uso has already proved his worth in the main event during his storyline feud with Roman Reigns.

If Jey stands up to The Tribal Chief once again, WWE ought to go ahead and let him do the honors. The man deserves every bit of credit for playing a part in the GOAT storyline of the modern era.

