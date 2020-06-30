5 WWE rumors that didn't come true this month: New Paul Heyman Guy, Major heel turn, and more

Rumors of WWE's plans to introduce a new Paul Heyman guy, more NXT call-ups, and more were floated this past month.

Some of these WWE rumors could still come true in the days to follow.

Rey Mysterio with Dominick (left); Paul Heyman (right)

Welcome to the second edition of this new monthly feature of WWE rumors that didn't come true this month. The month of June was a very happening one for WWE as well as the entire pro wrestling business. We saw WWE remove a top personality from the Executive Director's position, amidst their battle with COVID-19, which has, unfortunately, hit its employees and talents.

The rumor-mill was extremely busy as well, and while most of the reported rumors did come true, there were a few that didn't see the light of day. Plans change on the go in WWE and with all the issues faced by the creative team and the management, not every rumor ended up becoming news.

So, without any further ado, let's take a look at the five WWE rumors that didn't come true in June 2020. Keep in mind that some of these might turn out to be true in the coming months or weeks, but as of this month, none of these did. Be sure to comment down and let me know the impact these could have had on the storylines.

#5 Paul Heyman managing another WWE Superstar

In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer. https://t.co/KOahV2sO5q — WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2020

One of the biggest and the most shocking news of this month was WWE removing Paul Heyman from his position as the Executive Director of Monday Night RAW. While the shows led by Bruce Prichard following Heyman's departure have been promising, there are many young WWE Superstars who might suffer from this change in control.

WWE mentioned that Paul Heyman would be focusing on his on-screen role. This led to the rumors that WWE could give him another Superstar to manage, other than Brock Lesnar.

There have been suggestions for a while that Paul Heyman is someone that they could have acting as an advocate or manager of some other members of the roster.

However, thus far, because of the distractions of the Executive Director role that is not something that has come to fruition. That may be part of the thinking here and one of the reasons that it was mentioned that he would be focussing on his in-ring career, even though Paul Heyman, as we know, very rarely wrestles.

While it would be an interesting opportunity for some young talent to become a Paul Heyman guy, nothing of that sort happened on WWE programming this month. With Lesnar rumored to return in time for SummerSlam, it looks unlikely that Heyman will get himself a new client.

