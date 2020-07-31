5 WWE rumors that didn't come true this month: Vince McMahon giving up on top Superstar, Management "furious" over NXT talent and more

Welcome to yet another edition of "WWE rumors that didn't come true this month". This past month, July 2020, wasn't very great for WWE as the ratings of its flagship show WWE RAW took a massive hit, drawing its lowest ratings in history. But the same was not the case for WWE NXT, who won the Wednesday Night rating wars with AEW three weeks in a row but lost afterward.

From stuff about WWE Extreme Rules to Kairi Sane leaving WWE, the rumor-mill was at it's best and while most of them turned out to be true, there were some which didn't. And we are here to look at this latter category!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the five WWE rumors that didn't come true in July 2020. Be sure to comment down and let me know what impact these rumors could have had if they were true!

#5 Vince McMahon reportedly "giving up" on WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler

Never count out The Queen of Spades @QoSBaszler! She’s the most dominant woman in the WWE in every single category. I want to see Shayna Baszler, I don’t care if it’s on RAW, NXT, or SmackDown, just give us more Shayna Baszler. 👑♠️ pic.twitter.com/pnAOpIcB8d — TeamQoS (@TeamQoS) June 24, 2020

Reports surfaced earlier this month that Vince McMahon had soured on former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. The Queen of Spades looked set to make a huge impact on RAW when she destroyed the entire competition at WWE Elimination Chamber to become the #1 contender for Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship. But she was unable to defeat her at WrestleMania 36, and later lost the Money in the Bank match as well.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue later reported that this was not true and Vince has not "given up" on Shayna Baszler.

"Well, I know there have been a lot of rumors about Shayna Baszler. A lot about Vince McMahon being a fan and then not being a fan. From everything I have been told, that simply isn't true."

"She has not been off TV because of that; she has been off TV because her whole storyline, or at least the plan for it, was built around the feud with Becky Lynch and Becky Lynch isn't available. It has been confirmed that Shayna Baszler was the original plan to win the Royal Rumble. I had reported that in my YouTube in January a couple of weeks before the event."

With her being absent from WWE programming for a few weeks, this report initially looked to be true. But she has now returned to Monday Night RAW and is looking determined than ever before to rule the women's division on the Red brand. It is yet to be seen what are the SummerSlam plans for her.