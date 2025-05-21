5 WWE stars who can't afford to lose at Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is set to take place this weekend, and several top stars are scheduled to be in action. As always, there will be a winner and a loser after every bout, but some stars are in danger of losing a lot more if they don't walk out as the victors in their respective matches.

The 39th edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will emanate from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, on May 24. Four bouts are currently set for this weekend: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage Match, Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena vs. R-Truth in a non-title match, CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, and Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Some stars should do their best to avoid walking out defeated, as it may further cost them later on in their respective careers.

In this list, we will look at five WWE stars who can't afford to lose at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX:

#5 & #4. Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins' WWE Saturday Night's Main Event match will be their first as a team

The new Paul Heyman Guys, Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins, will join forces for the first time inside the squared circle this weekend. They will be up against CM Punk and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. Due to this, it's vital that they win the bout.

Seth and Bron have already proven their dominance as individual stars. However, they have yet to show their in-ring chemistry as a duo. Due to this, they must win against Punk and Zayn.

#3. Jey Uso shouldn't lose against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event

Jey Uso is set to put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Logan Paul this weekend. Although many are expecting him to win, the challenger has pulled off several upset wins in the past. However, that shouldn't happen against The YEET Master.

Jey losing the world title to a celebrity-turned-wrestler will not only diminish the prestige of the title but will also hamper Uso's momentum. Also, it would be another bad look for Gunther, who lost the World Heavyweight Championship to The YEET Master at WrestleMania 41, only for Jey to drop it to a part-time wrestler.

#2. Drew McIntyre should win against Damian Priest

The feud between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest has been going on for a while now. At WrestleMania 41, they battled in a Sin City Street Fight, which the former won. Still, The Scottish Warrior may lose momentum if he loses the Steel Cage Match against The Archer of Infamy at SNME XXXIX.

It will be quite hard to put McIntyre back in any title picture if he loses to Damian this weekend. Priest can always find his way back on top of the card despite the potential loss, given his status on the roster and his pedigree as an underdog.

#1. John Cena should win at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

John Cena will battle R-Truth in a non-title match this weekend. This means that there's a possibility that The Unseen 17 may lose the bout since the Undisputed WWE Championship won't be on the line. Still, that shouldn't happen at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Truth defeating his supposed childhood hero, who attacked him at the post-Backlash press conference, may be a satisfying ending, but it can create problems in the long run. John has defeated Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton in his last two singles matches, and Truth's win may signal that he is better than both of them. Also, this might force the company to book the former 24/7 Champion in a title match against Cena, something that WWE shouldn't do right now, given the amount of other talent on the main roster.

