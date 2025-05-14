5 WWE stars who could enter SummerSlam as the World Heavyweight Champion

WWE SummerSlam 2025 may be a couple of months away, but a lot can change en route to The Biggest Party of the Summer. Many stars who are expected to be on the card can be taken off, and new champions can emerge before the event.
This year's SummerSlam will be special since it will mark the first time the premium live event will take place over two nights on August 2 and 3. Several top stars are expected to feature at the event, including the current champions. However, some titles may change hands before the New Jersey show.
In this list, we will look at five WWE stars who could enter SummerSlam as the World Heavyweight Champion.
#5. Logan Paul can be successful at Saturday Night's Main Event
Jey Uso will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event in Florida on May 24. While many are rooting for The Yeet Master to walk out of Tampa as champion, The Maverick can pull off another upset.
Paul has been strategic in his meetings with Jey, as he has caught the champion off guard on numerous occasions. He could have a plan to outsmart the champion when they lock horns at SNME. The YouTube sensation has pulled off a title upset in the past, as he defeated Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. He could do it again, but this time with Main Event Jey.
#4. Gunther can reign supreme in his upcoming title match
On this week's WWE RAW, Gunther confronted Jey and expressed interest in challenging for the World Heavyweight Title. The Ring General said the outcome of the title match on May 24 didn't matter to him, and he would challenge for the gold on the June 9 episode of RAW.
The former World Heavyweight Champion has a solid chance of capturing the gold again in June. Hence, The Ring General can enter WWE SummerSlam 2025 as RAW's top champion.
#3. Seth Rollins can succeed in his next world title match
Seth Rollins challenged Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Title last week. The Visionary almost won the match with Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman's help until CM Punk and Sami Zayn showed up to help the champion. The Visionary could now devise a new plan to capture the biggest prize on the red brand.
Rollins could challenge Jey again in the coming weeks and rectify the fault in his previous plan. This time around, he could eliminate Sami and Punk from the equation to ensure they don't stop him from winning the World Heavyweight Title.
#2. Jey Uso can hold on to the World Heavyweight Championship until WWE SummerSlam
Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship reign is still in its early stages. However, he has shown in his appearances on RAW that he is always ready to defend the gold.
While Jey is being targeted by many top names, he has shown in the past that he can hold his own and has enough determination to overcome his opponents. Due to this, it wouldn't be a shock if he enters WWE SummerSlam as champion.
#1. The Money in the Bank contract can be a way for a new champion to be crowned
Many superstars in the past quickly became champions after cashing in their Money in the Bank contract. On June 7, 2025, the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match winner can follow the same path many greats have taken.
There are many possible winners for this year's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match, including Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, and even Sami Zayn. However, Breakker has an advantage heading into the show, considering his alliance with Rollins and Heyman.
Since WWE SummerSlam will occur after Money in the Bank, the contract holder will have ample time to cash in before The Biggest Party of the Summer.