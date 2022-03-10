5 WWE main roster stars who should have a feud on NXT 2.0 after Dolph Ziggler

In the wake of the huge success Dolph Ziggler has enjoyed with his NXT 2.0 feud, there have got to be people within WWE who want to repeat the formula.

Ziggler capturing the NXT Championship was a genuinely shocking moment for the WWE Universe and it now feels like anything can happen. In truth, it's hard not to imagine other main roster stars now eyeing NXT with interest. Maybe they could also boost the third brand and their own careers in the process?

Here are five candidates to follow in Ziggler's footsteps all the way to NXT 2.0.

#5 In WWE main roster stars who should have a feud on NXT 2.0 after Dolph Ziggler: The Miz

The Miz' current WrestleMania plans see him teaming with social media controversy magnet Logan Paul against the Mysterios. Miz is no stranger to this kind of celebrity match, and there's no doubt he'll make the bout entertaining, by hook or crook.

Still, it feels a little like Miz could do with something fresh following Mania. Taking the trip to NXT 2.0 for a feud with a fellow loudmouth like LA Knight would make for some fun and hilarious segments.

WWE already toyed with Knight potentially hitting the main roster in January, so reversing that by having Miz come to battle him on NXT would be a great switcheroo.

Also, just think about how much the crowd would pop for a "Yeah!"/"Really?" back and forth. It practically writes itself.

#4. Drew McIntyre vs Bron Breakker would be a clash of the titans

This fantasy booking has already been hinted at by the Scottish Psychopath himself, and it would definitely make for an awesome feud.

In December 2021, McIntyre spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling and waxed lyrical about how much Bron Breakker had impressed him. Then, while referencing AJ Styles tangling with Grayson Waller in NXT, he said:

"I think I mentioned this to my wife last night. We had NXT on in the gym when we were working out. She said to me when she saw AJ on the screen, like; you think you'll end up showing up because AJ was there, and I was just trying to think. Who logically would I come out and do something with? Maybe, Bron. We've spent some time in Europe. I got a chance to see him up close. To see his attitude, his work ethic, I'm very impressed. If he keeps doing what he's doing, keeps his feet on the ground, you know he is going to be future main event player for us." said Drew.

Make it happen, WWE.

#3. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss would get huge heat on NXT 2.0

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss on SmackDown

While there isn't a specific feud in mind for this entry, the sheer notion of Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss going to NXT to antagonize some babyfaces and the fans is appealing. There's something very "old school pro-wrestling" about Corbin's character, and that could fit in well with NXT 2.0's new throwback approach.

Corbin is not a popular superstar on the internet, that's for sure. But he gets reactions from crowds, and that's integral to being successful in WWE.

It would be fascinating to see how people would feel about him turning up in NXT, especially if they emphasize how different his current incarnation is from when he was the Lone Wolf on "Black and Gold" NXT.

#2. Sonya Deville has some unfinished business with Mandy Rose

Sonya Deville took on Mandy Rose at Summer Slam 2020

For much of 2021 and into the beginning of 2022, Sonya Deville was involved in a storyline with Naomi. Unfortunately, it seems like the long-term angle has recently been dropped, without much in the way of a payoff. So why not send her to NXT to pick up on her unfinished business with former best friend Mandy Rose?

As the current NXT Women's Champion and a member of Toxic Attraction, Rose is riding high. But the last time she saw Deville on WWE TV, she beat her in a Loser Leaves WWE match.

Deville eventually returned, but has never been given a chance to get a measure of revenge. What better time to strike back than when your prey is currently wearing gold around their waist?

#1. The Street Profits should tangle with Imperium

The Street Profits had an incredible run in NXT

The Street Profits are fun. Imperium are not fun.

Therefore, it seems like simple pro-wrestling booking, right? Pit the fun-loving fan favorite tag team against the villainous, imposing heels? It sounds like a recipe for a fun feud.

Also, given that Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel have been NXT Tag Team champions since late October 2021, perhaps an argument could be made that they need challengers from the main roster to finally de-throne them? Or, at the very least, challengers who give them the rub that comes from defeating opponents from the glitzy world of main roster stardom.

