5 WWE stars who have a personal vendetta to settle on RAW with CM Punk or Seth Rollins

This week's episode of WWE RAW will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York and will feature a marquee match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. The rivalry between the two stars has gotten very personal, as Rollins prevented Punk from winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match at the PLE on March 1.

The Second City Saint defeated Rollins in a singles match during the debut episode of RAW on Netflix in January. The two rivals will be squaring off in a Steel Cage Match tomorrow on the red brand, and several stars that have a personal vendetta against either superstar could interfere.

Listed below are five WWE stars who could get involved in the Steel Cage Match between Punk and Rollins on RAW:

#5. Roman Reigns could return to WWE to interfere in the Steel Cage Match

Roman Reigns on Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Roman Reigns has been off WWE television since Royal Rumble 2025. CM Punk eliminated Seth Rollins and Reigns at the same time while they were battling near the rope. Rollins snapped after the elimination and hit Reigns with Curb Stomps on the floor and on top of the steel steps at the PLE last month.

Reigns likely wants revenge on Rollins for the attack at WWE Royal Rumble, and could interfere in the Steel Cage Match tomorrow on RAW. The Tribal Chief, courtesy of his Wiseman Paul Heyman, still owes CM Punk a favor for teaming up with the OG Bloodline in the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2024, and may decide to pay the veteran back by helping him defeat Rollins.

#4. Finn Balor could attack Seth Rollins tomorrow night

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor may decide to get involved in the Steel Cage Match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins tomorrow night on RAW. The inaugural Universal Champion has a lengthy history with Rollins, and could still be resentful about his injury at WWE SummerSlam 2016.

Rollins also defeated Balor last month on the red brand to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The 43-year-old could interfere on RAW, and cost Seth Rollins his opportunity to defeat Punk.

#3. Logan Paul may attack Punk this week on RAW

Logan Paul on Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Logan Paul and CM Punk have had issues with each other in recent months. The former United States Champion eliminated the 46-year-old from the Men's Royal Rumble, but Punk got his revenge by taking out The Maverick in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

The two stars also recently cut a promo together on RAW, and Paul slapped the former AEW World Champion in the face. Paul could decide that he wants to battle Punk at WrestleMania 41, and a good way to do that would be to cost him the Steel Cage Match on WWE RAW.

#2. Drew McIntyre could return to RAW

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk had an incredibly intense rivalry last year. Punk got the better of The Scottish Warrior, and he has since transferred from WWE RAW to SmackDown. Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre at WrestleMania last year, and also eliminated him from the Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber in recent months.

McIntyre could be irate at missing out on a World Title match at WrestleMania 41, and may decide to take out his frustrations on an old rival. The 39-year-old might return to the red brand tomorrow night to interfere in the Steel Cage Match and prevent Punk from picking up the victory.

#1. Becky Lynch may finally return to WWE television

Expand Tweet

CM Punk cut a passionate promo to kick off last week's episode of WWE RAW and referenced Becky Lynch. Lynch is married to Seth Rollins in real life, and CM Punk suggested that she come get her man before he puts him in a wheelchair. The Man responded with a fiery message, but quickly deleted it as it was going viral.

Lynch has not been seen on WWE television since her loss to Liv Morgan on the May 27, 2024, episode of RAW. Big Time Becks could finally return tomorrow to get involved in the Steel Cage Match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Ideally, this could then lead to AJ Lee returning as well, setting up a massive Mixed Tag Team Match in the future.

