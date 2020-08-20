WWE SummerSlam 2020 is just days away, and the 33rd edition of The Greatest Party of the Summer will have a different feel to it. The show, for the first time in the pandemic era, will not be held at the Performance Center. SummerSlam 2020 will be held at the Amway Center, which WWE has dubbed the "Thunderdome".

The Thunderdome will have virtual fans, drone cameras and pyro, to give fans something new. SummerSlam 2020 will have several title matches, and more will likely be confirmed in the days to come.

Let's take a look at 5 WWE SummerSlam 2020 rumors you need to know:

#5 How long WWE has the Amway Center for after SummerSlam 2020

Footage from inside the Amway Center in Orlando, where WWE is working on its newest creation, the ThunderDome

The Amway Center in Florida will not only play host to SummerSlam but also to RAW and SmackDown, with the Blue brand's go-home show being the first show to be held there.

The venue will be the home of RAW and SmackDown for the next few months, but no fans will be allowed at the venue. Jon Alba of SpecSports 360, recently revealed how long WWE will be at the Amway Center for:

"A rep from the City of Orlando tells me and @MyNews13 #WWE has a use agreement with Amway Center through Oct. 30 with no fans present in the building. So barring an amendment in the agreement, no live fans through October, but WWE gets arena access for all events through then."

Fans will get to experience the Amway Center in all its glory post-SummerSlam 2020 as well as RAW, SmackDown, and other pay-per-views will be held at the venue.

The Thunderdome will have an entirely new stage design, with the faces of fans projected from screens to give a real atmosphere to the show.