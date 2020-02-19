5 WWE Superstars and who’s rumored to face them at WrestleMania

Who will face these wrestlers at WrestleMania?

This week, WWE confirmed that NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will defend her title against the 2020 Royal Rumble match winner, Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36. It will be the first time when an NXT title is going to be defended at the 'Shows of Shows'.

So far, WWE has only announced 3 matches for this visual extravaganza and we know that there's more to come.

Several WWE superstars will likely make their return for WrestleMania and provide the fans with a memorable match. In this very article, we will talk about 5 WWE matches that are reportedly pegged to happen at WrestleMania. As always let us know your thoughts about these matches, and if you’d like to see them happen at ‘Mania.

#5 The Undertaker - AJ Styles

AJ Styles returned to RAW this week

The Undertaker has reportedly chosen his WrestleMania opponent: AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One suffered an injury at Royal Rumble when Edge speared him, but it didn't happen as expected. He made his return on this week’s RAW in a segment with Ricochet and teased a dream match against The Deadman.

‘Taker believes Styles is a modern-day Shawn Michaels and he is the best choice to face him at 'Mania. Most probably, WWE will showcase The Phenom vs The Phenomenal One storyline between these two Superstars and while this may seem a little underwhelming, we know that this is the most likely scenario.

AJ Styles vs The Undertaker is a match fans have been waiting to see and if this happens at this year’s WrestleMania, everybody would enjoy it. It’ll also be the first time in two years when The Phenom would have a WrestleMania match. Styles will carry on this match for ‘Taker and handle things inside the ring.

